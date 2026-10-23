Aston Villa vs. Man City: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

Aston Villa and Manchester City will continue their respective Premier League campaigns with a contest at Villa Park on Saturday.

Villa are 12th in the Premier League table, boasting eight points from their opening seven matches of the season, while Man City are top of the division on 21 points.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Aston Villa vs. Man City kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 12.30pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Aston Villa vs. Man City being played?

The Premier League match between Villa and Man City will be played at Villa Park.

The corresponding game last season ended in a 1-0 victory for Villa, who have actually triumphed in three of the last four Premier League meetings between the two sides.

How to watch Aston Villa vs. Man City in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, BBC One's Match of the Day programme will begin at 10.30pm and run until 11.40pm, with highlights of the match also available via that avenue.

What is at stake for Aston Villa and Man City?

Man City will be bidding to make it eight straight wins at the start of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign when they head to Villa Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens have put their off-the-field issues aside to enjoy an incredible run of form in the league, sitting three points clear of second-placed Arsenal at the top of the table.

Man City will enter this match off the back of a 5-1 victory over AEK Athens in the Champions League.

Villa are down in 12th spot in the Premier League table, picking up just eight points from seven matches, but they have found form of late, winning five of their last six games in all competitions.

Unai Emery's side were also in Champions League action during the week, recording a 3-1 win over Viking, and they will now be bidding to put down a domestic marker against Enzo Maresca's side.

> Our full preview of Aston Villa vs. Man City can be viewed here