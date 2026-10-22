Aston Villa lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for Premier League clash including Manzambi decision

Aston Villa will be without at least three players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City at Villa Park.

Amadou Onana (ACL), Matteo Ruggeri (thigh) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (hamstring) are all sidelined with injuries, while a late call is set to be made on the availability of Johan Manzambi (muscle) and Modou Keba Cisse (groin).

Only Erling Haaland (six) has been involved in more goals among Premier League players across all competitions than Manzambi (five - three goals, two assists) since his debut in mid-September. If fit, the Swiss midfielder could start as either a number 10 or out on the left flank.

Emiliano Buendia, who was on target in Villa’s 3-1 Champions League victory over Viking FK on Wednesday, should continue in an advanced midfield role, while Nicolas Jackson is expected to retain his place up front.

Brazilian winger Alysson will hope to start again on the right after impressing in midweek, but manager Unai Emery may prefer to move captain John McGinn from a deeper midfield role to the right flank.

Boubacar Kamara is primed to earn a recall in centre-midfield and he is likely to link arms with Joao Gomes, who began at right-back against Viking. Ross Barkley could therefore drop out of the side despite scoring the opener on Wednesday.

Matty Cash is set to return at right-back and Ian Maatsen may be fit to start on the left side of defence after recovering from an ankle injury. Pau Torres and Victor Lindelof, meanwhile, are the most likely duo to start at centre-back.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Gomes; McGinn, Manzambi, Buendia; Jackson

> Click here to see how Manchester City could line up against Aston Villa