Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland will be bidding to break yet another Premier League record - this one set by Alan Shearer - in Sunday's home contest with Liverpool at the Etihad.

Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland will be bidding to break yet another Premier League record - this one set by Alan Shearer - in Sunday's home contest with Liverpool at the Etihad.

The 25-year-old has left records tumbling in his wake since joining the Sky Blues from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 and has continued to rip up the history books during a phenomenal start to 2025-26.

Haaland most recently found the back of the net in his side's 4-1 Champions League win over Dortmund in midweek, thus becoming the first City player to ever score in five straight games in the competition, and the first to do so for three different teams.

The Norwegian's strike against his old club came after his double in the 4-1 Premier League victory over Bournemouth, seeing him become just the third player to score 2+ goals in four straight English top-flight home matches since 1992 after Luis Suarez and and Robbie Fowler.

Haaland's efforts against the Cherries were his 97th and 98th in the Premier League, and if he scores at least twice against Arne Slot's side, he would have reached the 100 mark in record time.

Erling Haaland chasing Alan Shearer record in Man City vs. Liverpool

Haaland will play his 108th Premier League game on Sunday afternoon, and the current fastest player to reach 100 goals in the tournament is Shearer, who hit that milestone on his 124th appearance.

City's current number nine may need 16 fewer games to bring up his century in the English first division, where he has also claimed 18 assists over the past three-and-a-bit years.

Haaland has therefore averaged over one goal contribution per game in the Premier League - registering 116 direct involvements from 107 matches - and his total for 2025-26 reads a staggering 18 strikes from 14 outings in all tournaments.

The Scandinavian's record against the Reds is modest by his high standards, though, as he has only scored three goals in eight matches vs. Liverpool in all competitions, one of which came for Red Bull Salzburg.

Haaland has failed to score in either of his most recent two meetings with the Reds in all competitions, and he missed last season's 2-0 home defeat to the reigning champions due to a knee injury.

How many games will Erling Haaland need to become all-time Premier League top scorer?

Haaland may not even boast half of Shearer's Premier League total, but after his unprecedented contract extension until 2034, the 25-year-old will no doubt have his sights on the Englishman's all-time record.

Shearer amassed an unrivalled 260 Premier League goals in 441 appearances in the competition - an average of 0.59 strikes per game - whereas Haaland scores an outrageous 0.92 goals per match.

If the Norway international continues scoring at his current rate - and that is a big if - he would only need to make 284 appearances to reach 261 Premier League goals.

Haaland playing all the remaining 28 top-flight contests this season would bring him up to 135 Premier League games, so if he stays fit, does not miss another match and maintains his goals-per-match ratio in the coming campaigns, he could break Shearer's record in just under four years' time.

No Data Analysis info