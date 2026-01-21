Man City tranfer news: Gianluigi Donnarumma's agent makes surprise admission over potential Italy return

By Ben Sully | 21 Jan 2026 13:38 , Last updated: 21 Jan 2026 13:47

The agent of Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has admitted his client would be interested in a move back to Italy if the opportunity arose.

Donnarumma only joined Manchester City last summer after falling out of favour at Paris Saint-Germain, despite helping the club lift four trophies, including the Champions League title.

The 26-year-old quickly established himself as Pep Guardiola's new number one, displacing fellow summer signing James Trafford.

Donnarumma has featured in all 19 Premier League matches and all but one of Man City's seven league phase games in the Champions League.

© Imago

Donnarumma's agent makes surprise transfer admission

Despite being a prominent figure in the Man City squad, Donnarumma already appears to be eyeing up a return to his native Italy, where he started his career with seven-time European champions AC Milan.

Speaking to Rai, Donnarumma's agent, Raiola said: "Today at Manchester City he is finding serenity with the team and the environment, and he likes the project very much.

“He is also starting to understand the English championship. The other day he told me jokingly that playing five or six years there is an adventure, but it was a joke…

“However, if there is the opportunity to return to Italy, we will take it.”

© Imago

How likely is an Italy return for Donnarumma?

As it stands, it is difficult to see Donnarumma playing for an Italian side anytime soon, largely due to the fact that he only joined Man City last summer.

The 26-year-old signed a contract with Man City in the summer of 2030, with an option to extend by a further year.

As a result, Man City would demand a significant fee to even consider sanctioning a sale, while the goalkeeper's lofty wage demands would prove difficult for even the biggest clubs in Italy.

Donnarumma's current focus will be on helping Pep Guardiola's side return to winning ways against Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend, after losing back-to-back games against Manchester United and Bodo/Glimt in the Premier League and Champions League, respectively.