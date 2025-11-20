Midfielder Fernandinho, formerly of Manchester City, officially announces his retirement during a charity match.

Midfielder Fernandinho, formerly of Manchester City, officially announced his retirement on Wednesday during the charity match in support of the families who were victims of the tornado in Rio Bonito do Iguacu, Parana. The match "Bola pra Frente, Rio Bonito do Iguacu" took place at the Arena da Baixada.

"No, no. I'm already tired. I'm already tired running today for 30 or so minutes. In football there is nothing that motivates me any more, I have already been well accomplished in football. Everything I could enjoy, I enjoyed. Now, it's a time to enjoy with the family. I'm happy with my trajectory in football," confirmed the midfielder when asked if he would return to play as a professional.

The last match of the experienced 39-year-old was on December 8, 2024, in the 1-0 defeat to Atletico Mineiro, in the final round of the Brasileirao, which sealed the red-and-blacks' relegation. Afterwards, the club icon did not have his contract renewed and confirmed his departure from Athletico Paranaense on the first day of this year.

Fernandinho reflects on Athletico exit

Despite this, he made a point of praising the relationship with the red-and-black supporters and played down the unexpected departure.

"It's normal. We didn't have an agreement to renew the contract and it's the most natural thing in the world. I never hid my gratitude, my respect and my affection for Athletico, especially for the fans. Obviously, last year fell far short of the way we expected and wanted. But that's life. These are things that happen. It's important that Athletico went their way, I went mine and the respect continues on both sides," he added.

During the break of the solidarity match, Fernandinho also answered whether he has been following Athletico in Serie B. One of the key figures of the team's relegation campaign last year, the player confirmed that he still talks to teammates.

Athletico play against America Mineiro on Sunday (23rd), at 4:30pm, at home, to confirm promotion and still with a chance of winning the title.

"I've been following it, I've been following it all year. I still have a lot of friends here. I always talk to them, I say that I'm always in the crowd. And it's good that the club got into this situation, in the final round, with chances of being champion. And the support continues," he said.

The match in aid of the devastated Parana city also featured other former Athletico players and personalities from Parana football such as Renan Lodi, Marlos, Cocito, Dagoberto, Perdigao and Rodrigo Pimpao.

Retired Fernandinho leaves Manchester return open

Asked about speculation that he was invited to become a member of Pep Guardiola's coaching staff at Manchester City, where he also built legendary status, Fernandinho left his future open.

"Manchester, as well as Curitiba and Londrina, will always be my home. I was always treated very well, with affection and respect by the fans. Tomorrow we never know what will happen," he added.



