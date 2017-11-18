Nov 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
Man CityManchester City
 

Sergio Aguero confirms fitness for Leicester City clash

Aguero fit for Leicester City clash
© Offside
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero confirms that he is fit for his side's Premier League game with Leicester City on Saturday.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 16:46 UK

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has confirmed that he is fit for his side's Premier League game with Leicester City on Saturday.

The forward, who put Argentina 2-0 up against Nigeria on Tuesday night, fainted during the 4-2 defeat and was hospitalised shortly after.

Aguero posted on Twitter, however, that tests on his fitness confirmed that he was available for Saturday's clash with the Foxes.

"All the tests they run on me - just for caution - turn out well, so I'm set to go for Saturday's match. C'mon, City!!," the striker wrote.

Aguero recently became City's all-time leading goalscorer after netting his 178th goal for the club against Napoli.

Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
Read Next:
Sergio Aguero hospitalised after fainting
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sergio Aguero, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal on April 23, 2017
Pep Guardiola 'open to new Manchester City deal'
 Jose Mourinho shouts during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United on October 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho plays down Premier League title expectations
 Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
Sergio Aguero hospitalised after fainting during Argentina friendly
Aguero fit for Leicester City clashSheikh Mansour 'made vow to sign Messi'Mourinho doubts English success in CLMourinho slams England treatment of JonesMan City defender 'wanted by PL clubs'
Report: Arsenal to revive Sterling interestAguero cleared to return to ManchesterFoden to be called up to England U21s?Giggs: 'I wouldn't swap Rashford for Jesus'Man City monitoring Embolo progress?
> Manchester City Homepage
More Leicester City News
Sporting's midfielder Adrien Silva in action against Benfica on November 9, 2013
Adrien Silva "disgusted" with Leicester City transfer saga
 Sergio Aguero celebrates opening the scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on October 21, 2017
Sergio Aguero confirms fitness for Leicester City clash
 Jamie Vardy in action during the international friendly between England and Germany on November 10, 2017
Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah touches down in Australia for 'I'm A Celebrity'?
Hull keen to sign Ahmed Musa in January?Vardy: 'Puel has impressed since arrival'Pearson: 'I was disappointed for Shakespeare'Jamie Vardy admits to drop in formIslam Slimani wants Leicester City exit?
Harrison attracting interest from PL trio?Barca 'had approach for Mahrez rejected'Puel "happy" with Leicester displayMark Hughes hails Peter Crouch impactButland: 'Stoke could have won'
> Leicester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 