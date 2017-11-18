Aguero fit for Leicester City clash

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero confirms that he is fit for his side's Premier League game with Leicester City on Saturday.

The forward, who put Argentina 2-0 up against Nigeria on Tuesday night, fainted during the 4-2 defeat and was hospitalised shortly after.

Aguero posted on Twitter, however, that tests on his fitness confirmed that he was available for Saturday's clash with the Foxes.

"All the tests they run on me - just for caution - turn out well, so I'm set to go for Saturday's match. C'mon, City!!," the striker wrote.

Aguero recently became City's all-time leading goalscorer after netting his 178th goal for the club against Napoli.