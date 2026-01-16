Man United vs. Man City: Phil Foden’s record against the Red Devils including overall wins, goals and assists

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Jan 2026 16:40 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 16:47

Phil Foden is expected to start for Manchester City in Saturday’s Manchester derby showdown away against rivals Manchester United in the Premier League.

The Stockport-born playmaker has found the net seven times in the top flight so far this season for a Citizens side sitting second in the table and six points behind leaders Arsenal.

However, Foden is aiming to end a five-game goal drought in the Premier League, and ahead of this weekend’s contest at Old Trafford, Sports Mole takes a closer look at his record versus Man United, including overall wins, goals and assists.

© Imago / Sportimage

Phil Foden’s record vs. Manchester United

Played: 16

Won: 10

Drawn: 1

Lost: 5

Goals: 7

Assists: 1

Phil Foden has faced Manchester United competitively a total of 16 times across all competitions; only against Chelsea has he faced an opponent more in his senior career.

The versatile midfielder has celebrated 10 victories in that time and has been involved in just one draw, while he has also suffered five defeats - the joint most against a single opponent in his career along with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur (also five).

Seven of those 10 wins for Foden against United have taken place in the Premier League. He has also beaten the Red Devils twice in the EFL Cup, while his solitary FA Cup triumph was in the 2023 final at Wembley when the Citizens claimed a 2-1 victory - Foden only played for 14 minutes, though.

Foden’s first encounter against Man United was as a late substitute at the age of just 18 in a 3-1 Premier League win, but since then, he has started 12 times in matches versus the Red Devils in all tournaments.

Man City’s No.47 has scored a total of seven goals in Manchester derbies; only against Brighton & Hove Albion (eight) has he netted more goals against an opponent in his career.

Foden scored his first three goals against Man United in a memorable 6-3 top-flight win at the Etihad Stadium in October 2022, netting his first career hat-trick in the same game that Erling Haaland also scored a treble.

The England international then scored three more goals across home and away Premier League derbies in the 2023-24 campaign, netting the final goal in an impressive 3-0 victory at Old Trafford before scoring twice in a man-of-the-match display in a 3-1 comeback win at the Etihad.

Foden’s most recent goal against Man United was a close-range header to open the scoring in a 3-0 home victory in September 2025, meaning six of his seven goals against the Red Devils have been netted at the Etihad.