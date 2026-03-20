Arsenal vs. Man City: One starter confirmed by Pep Guardiola before facing “exceptional” Gunners in EFL Cup final

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Mar 2026 13:30 , Last updated: 20 Mar 2026 13:38

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that goalkeeper James Trafford will start for Manchester City in Sunday’s EFL Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley Stadium.

Trafford has been forced to play second fiddle to Gianluigi Donnarumma this season following his £27m summer arrival from Burnley, starting just 12 games across all tournaments.

Five of those starts have come in the EFL Cup, with Trafford keeping three clean sheets and conceding only two goals to help Man City reach their 10th final in this competition.

The Citizens have navigated their way past Huddersfield Town, Swansea City, Brentford and holders Newcastle United to set up a Wembley showpiece with Arsenal, beating the Magpies 5-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

Instead of reverting to his first-choice shot-stopper in Donnarumma, Guardiola has made the decision to stick with Trafford between the sticks on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Guardiola said that he is “beyond” happy with how Trafford has played when called upon and has responded to claims that the 23-year-old is disappointed to have not played more this season.

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EFL Cup final: Trafford to start for Man City, Haaland is “ready”

“Good. Nothing to say. Players can be happy, or unhappy, it is what it is,” said the Catalan coach. We have to do our best when they do, and afterwards we have to see what happens at the end of the season.

“The important is they have to be ready... [Trafford starting is a] Big moment for the team.”

Guardiola was also asked about striker Erling Haaland, who has scored just five goals in his last 19 appearances for Man City and has missed a couple of games in recent weeks due to minor injuries.

“I’m pretty sure that he is focused like all of us,” said Guardiola. “I haven’t spoken to him, he’s had two days off, but I’m pretty sure he’s ready."

Man City are preparing for their 23rd visit to Wembley in the last 10 years and will endeavour to win the EFL Cup for the ninth time in their history; only Liverpool (10) have won more.

However, Guardiola is fully aware of the “big challenge” ahead against an “exceptional” Arsenal side to command a nine-point lead over the Citizens at the top of the Premier League.

“They control many things and aspects of the game, for many years winning makes that boost and you see solidarity in all aspects,” said Guardiola.

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Guardiola labels Arsenal “an exceptional team” ahead of “big challenge”

“They control, defend deep, high build-ups, long ball second balls, many good things. Fluidity in the build-up, they’re not a consistent pattern, more fluid.

“In the Champions League they won all the group stage games and just drew the last one against Leverkusen and Premier League only lost three games. They’re an exceptional team, it’s a big challenge for us to see our level.”

“We have got to Wembley 22 times in 10 years, it’s an honour and a big challenge. For the team it’s a big moment, Guardiola added.

“[When] we reach the final, no matter the competition, it’s always tough. We see the level in Europe, other leagues and any competition.

“To be there we have to see it as a big opportunity because we never know when it will happen again.”

Man City have won eight of their previous nine EFL Cup finals, but they have failed to come out on top in any of their last six meetings with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in all competitions (D3 L3).