Team News: Man City vs. Wolves injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Jan 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 18:53

Seeking to bounce back from two disappointing away defeats, Manchester City return to the Etihad Stadium to face a resurgent Wolverhampton Wanderers side in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens lost 3-1 against Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League on Tuesday, while Wolves held Newcastle to a goalless stalemate in their last top-flight fixture, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

MAN CITY

Out: Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), Ruben Dias (hamstring), John Stones (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Oscar Bobb (hamstring), Savinho (unspecified), Nico Gonzalez (knock)

Doubtful: Matheus Nunes (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rodri, Bernardo; Semenyo, Foden, Doku; Haaland

WOLVES

Out: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Toti Gomes (hamstring), Leon Chiwome (knee)

Doubtful: Tawanda Chirewa (illness), Fer Lopez (other)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci; Tchatchoua, Andre, Mane, J. Gomes, H. Bueno; Hwang, Strand Larsen