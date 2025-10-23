[monks data]
Premier League | Gameweek 9
Oct 26, 2025 at 2pm UK
 
Manchester City logo

Aston Villa
vs.
Man CityManchester City

Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Aston Villa clash: Rodri, Khusanov, Gonzalez latest

Senior Reporter
Sports Mole rounds up Manchester City’s injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Sunday.

Manchester City will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 matches when they travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

The Citizens have won each of their last three top-flight matches, including last weekend’s 2-0 home victory over Everton, and they sit just three points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola’s side secured a routine 2-0 win away against Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday, even without a couple of first-team players in the treatment room.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of this weekend’s contest with Unai Emery’s side.


RODRI

Manchester City midfielder Rodri before his side's game against Brentford, on October 5, 2025

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: October 26 (vs. Aston Villa)

Rodri has missed Man City’s last two games since sustaining a hamstring injury in a 1-0 win at Brentford before the international break and Guardiola has admitted that he does not expect the Spanish midfielder to be involved against Aston Villa.


ABDUKODIR KHUSANOV

Manchester City's Abdukodir Khusanov pictured in September 2025

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: October 26 (vs. Aston Villa)

Abdukodir Khusanov has missed Man City’s last six games in all competitions with an unspecified injury. While a return against Aston Villa cannot be entirely ruled out at this stage, Saturday’s game may come too soon for the defender.


NICO GONZALEZ

Manchester City's Nico Gonzalez during the warm-up on August 23, 2025

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: October 26 (vs. Aston Villa)

Nico Gonzalez was taken off just before the hour mark in City’s midweek win over Villarreal with a ‘knock to the feet’, but Guardiola is hopeful that the midfielder will be fit to feature against Aston Villa.


MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.


 

Oliver Thomas
Oliver Thomas
Sports Mole Logo
