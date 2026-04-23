Man City vs. Southampton: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Apr 2026 07:00 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 22:04

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 103

Man City wins: 42

Draws: 28

Southampton wins: 33

Manchester City and Southampton have faced each other a total of 102 times across all competitions, with the Citizens leading the overall head-to-head record having posted 42 wins to the Saints' 33, while 28 draws have been played out between the two clubs.

The very first meeting between these two teams took place back in February 1910 when Man City cruised to a 5-0 away victory in the FA Cup second round, and Southampton had to wait 16 years to get their revenge in their next encounter, winning a thrilling Division Two contest 4-3 at Maine Road.

Both Man City and Southampton had their fair share of successes during their regular battles in Divisions One and Two over the years, but it was the Saints who initially had more joy, winning 20 league matches compared to the Citizens' 11 between 1950 and the early 1990s.

However, in the Premier League era (since 1992-93), Man City have won 23 of their 40 top-flight encounters with Southampton, who have won just seven times in this period, while there have also been 10 draws.

Southampton have won one of their last 16 Premier League meetings with the Citizens - a 1-0 home win in July 2020 - while they last celebrated success at the Etihad Stadium back in April 2004 when they won 3-1 under former boss Paul Sturrock.

Eleven of Man City's last 14 Premier League wins over the Saints have been by at least a two-goal margin, including a thumping 6-1 home victory in November 2018 - their joint-biggest win over Southampton along with a 1928 triumph by the same scoreline.

Man City beat Southampton by an aggregate score of 8-1 across two Premier League meetings in the 2022-23 season, but the Saints did beat Guardiola's side 2-0 in the EFL Cup quarter-finals in January 2023 - their most recent win over the Citizens to date.

Sergio Aguero is the all-time leading scorer in this fixture with eight goals in 14 games for Man City across all competitions, including six strikes in 13 Premier League matches.

Previous meetings

May 10, 2025: Southampton 0-0 Man City (Premier League)

Oct 26, 2024: Man City 1-0 Southampton (Premier League)

Apr 08, 2023: Southampton 1-4 Man City (Premier League)

Jan 11, 2023: Southampton 2-0 Man City (EFL Cup Quarter-Finals)

Oct 08, 2022: Man City 4-0 Southampton (Premier League)

Mar 20, 2022: Southampton 1-4 Man City (FA Cup Quarter-Finals)

Jan 22, 2022: Southampton 1-1 Man City (Premier League)

Sep 18, 2021: Man City 0-0 Southampton (Premier League)

Mar 10, 2021: Man City 5-2 Southampton (Premier League)

Dec 19, 2020: Southampton 0-1 Man City (Premier League)

Jul 05, 2020: Southampton 1-0 Man City (Premier League)

Nov 02, 2019: Man City 2-1 Southampton (Premier League)

Oct 29, 2019: Man City 3-1 Southampton (EFL Cup Fourth Round)

Dec 30, 2018: Southampton 1-3 Man City (Premier League)

Nov 04, 2018: Man City 6-1 Southampton (Premier League)

May 13, 2018: Southampton 0-1 Man City (Premier League)

Nov 29, 2017: Man City 2-1 Southampton (Premier League)

Apr 15, 2017: Southampton 0-3 Man City (Premier League)

Oct 23, 2016: Man City 1-1 Southampton (Premier League)

May 01, 2016: Southampton 4-2 Man City (Premier League)

Nov 28, 2015: Man City 3-1 Southampton (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

May 10, 2025: Southampton 0-0 Man City (Premier League)

Oct 26, 2024: Man City 1-0 Southampton (Premier League)

Apr 08, 2023: Southampton 1-4 Man City (Premier League)

Oct 08, 2022: Man City 4-0 Southampton (Premier League)

Jan 22, 2022: Southampton 1-1 Man City (Premier League)

Sep 18, 2021: Man City 0-0 Southampton (Premier League)

Mar 10, 2021: Man City 5-2 Southampton (Premier League)

Dec 19, 2020: Southampton 0-1 Man City (Premier League)

Jul 05, 2020: Southampton 1-0 Man City (Premier League)

Nov 02, 2019: Man City 2-1 Southampton (Premier League)