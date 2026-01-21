Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ellis Stevens | 21 Jan 2026 22:13

Manchester City strive to end a two-game losing streak when they welcome the Premier League's basement club Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens have lost to Manchester United (2-0) and Bodo/Glimt (3-1) in their last two games, and Pep Guardiola will be eager for his side to return to winning ways and start applying the pressure on league leaders Arsenal, who are seven points ahead of the Citizens.

Meanwhile, the Old Gold are bottom of the table but are unbeaten in their last five games - two wins and three draws - and they will be aiming to close the gap on safety with another positive result on Saturday.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the top-flight encounter.

What time does Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers kick off?

The match begins at 15:00 (UK time) on Saturday afternoon.

Where is Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers being played?

The Premier League encounter will take place at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, which can hold a capacity of 55,097 fans.

How to watch Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers in the UK

TV channels

The game will not be available to watch live in the UK due to the 15:00 blackout rule, which prevents games from being shown live on UK TV between 14:45 and 17:15 on Saturday.

Online streaming

The blackout also means there will be no official live-streaming of the match available in the UK.

Highlights

Unable to watch in the UK, viewers will have to settle for highlights that will be shown on various platforms.

Match of the Day will show extended highlights of all Premier League fixtures from 22:30 on Saturday evening, while shorter highlights will be available shortly after full time via the Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Manchester City current trail Premier League leaders Arsenal by seven points, and with the Gunners facing a difficult clash against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, the Citizens will be hoping to close the gap to four points and apply the pressure on the leaders ahead of their fixture.

Meanwhile, Wolves have won one and drawn three of their last four Premier League fixtures, meaning they have closed the gap on 17th-placed Nottingham Forest to 14 points.

While still a considerable distance from safety, the Old Gold will be boosted by their recent form, and another win over Man City would go a long way in lifting their belief of surviving the drop this season.