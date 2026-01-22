Man City vs. Wolves: Erling Haaland’s record against Old Gold including overall wins, goals and assists

By Oliver Thomas | 22 Jan 2026 08:00 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 19:18

Erling Haaland's record vs. Wolves

Played: 6

Won: 5

Drawn: 0

Lost: 1

Goals: 10

Assists: 1

Since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022, Erling Haaland has faced Wolves competitively six times, all in the Premier League, and has helped the Citizens come out on top on five occasions.

The Norwegian has remarkably scored 10 goals in that time; only against RB Leipzig (12 goals in eight games) has the striker scored more goals against another opponent in his professional club career.

Haaland's first meeting with Wolves came at Molineux in September 2022 when he scored Man City's second goal in a comfortable 3-0 away victory, shortly before the hosts were reduced to 10 men.

City's No.9 then stole the headlines in the reverse fixture four months later as he scored all three goals - his fourth league hat-trick of that season - in a 3-0 win at the Etihad Stadium, completing his treble in the 54th minute.

The first time Haaland failed to make the net ripple against Wolves was at the start of the 2023-24 campaign when he played the full 90 minutes in a surprise 2-1 away defeat, registering just one shot on goal throughout the match.

However, Haaland returned to his prolific best when Wolves visited the Etihad in May 2024 when he scored four goals, including a first-half hat-trick, in a thumping 5-1 victory for Pep Guardiola's side, a result that moved the Citizens one step closer to winning an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title.

Haaland's failed to score during 90 minutes in a last-gasp 2-1 Premier League victory at Molineux in October 2024, before being an unused substitute in a 1-0 home win later that season, but he reverted to type with a brace in a 4-0 success on the opening weekend of the 2025-26 Premier League season.