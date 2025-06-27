Haaland reaches significant milestone in Juventus win

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland reaches a significant goalscoring milestone in Thursday's dominant 5-2 win over Juventus at the Club World Cup.

Pep Guardiola's side clinched top spot in Group G after they swept past the Italian giants at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Haaland dropped to the bench for the final group game, although he was introduced at half time when Man City were leading via a 2-1 scoreline.

The Norwegian required just seven minutes to get on the scoresheet, tapping the ball home from Matheus Nunes' squared pass, albeit in unconvincing fashion.

Phil Foden added a fourth and Savinho lashed home a stunning fifth, before Dusan Vlahovic pulled a goal back for Igor Tudor's side.

Haaland hits 300-goal landmark

However, Vlahovic's late effort took nothing away from Man City's successful outing and a memorable day for their star striker.

As a result of his 52nd-minute strike, Haaland has now scored 300 goals in 371 appearances for club and country.

Haaland's impressive tally includes 123 strikes in 145 matches for Man City and 86 goals in 89 appearances for Borussia Dortmund.

The 24-year-old hit 20 goals during his time at Molde and 29 in his short stint at Red Bull Salzburg, while he netted 42 goals in 43 matches for Norway.

Can Haaland win Club World Cup Golden Boot?

Haaland's effort against Juventus followed his goal in the 6-0 victory over Al-Ain on matchday two.

As a result, the Norway international is sitting alongside a whole host of players who have scored two goals in the tournament.

Crucially, Haaland is just one goal away from the joint-five top scorers of Michael Olise, Kenan Yildiz, Wessam Abou Ali, Angel Di Maria and Jamal Musiala.

If Man City go deep into the tournament, Haaland will surely fancy his chances of adding the Club World Cup top scorer award to his two Premier League Golden Boots and his European Golden Shoe.