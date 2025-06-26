Manchester City produce a five-star performance to ease to a commanding victory in their Club World Cup clash against Juventus, sealing top spot in Group G.

Manchester City have become the only team to finish the Club World Cup group stage with a 100% record after they hammered Juventus 5-2 in front of over 50,000 people in Orlando.

The two sides were already guaranteed a place in the last-16, but they both entered matchday three with hopes of clinching top spot in Group G.

Jeremy Doku found the net inside 10 minutes to get Man City off to the perfect start, only for an Ederson mistake to hand Juventus an instant equaliser.

Pep Guardiola's side were gifted the lead back following a clumsy Pierre Kalulu own goal, before they moved through the gears in the second half to showcase their superiority over Juventus.

Half-time substitute Erling Haaland wasted little time in adding his name to the scoresheet, and he played a key role in creating the opportunity for Phil Foden to make it four.

Savinho then conjured up a long-range stunner to increase Man City's advantage, and while Dusan Vlahovic pulled a goal back late on, it did little to dampen the mood of the Premier League giants as they celebrated a commanding victory.

The Citizens will now hope that finishing as group winners will help them avoid a last-16 tie against Real Madrid, while Igor Tudor will have the difficult task of lifting his team ahead of the knockout rounds.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Man City may have netted six goals in their second group game against Al-Ain, but to hit five against a strong team like Juventus will generate immense confidence throughout the squad.

Guardiola will be particularly pleased that his new additions have required no time to settle in, and this result suggests it could be the start of an exciting new era at Man City.

With that said, the Citizens will try not to get too far ahead of themselves, especially as there will be tough tests to come if they want to lift the trophy in next month's Club World Cup final.

As for Juventus, Tudor's decision to make changes to his side ultimately backfired, and the team's confidence would have certainly taken a hit from the manner of the defeat.

But they can still take inspiration from their dominant displays against Al-Ain and Wydad AC in their first two games, and they will be looking to rediscover those high-performance levels in the next round.

JUVENTUS VS. MAN CITY HIGHLIGHTS

Doku goal vs. Juventus (9th min, Juventus 0-1 Man City)

Doku puts Man Ciy in front. The Belgian makes an intelligent run to latch onto Rayan Ait Nouri’s well-weighted pass, before he cuts inside to create the space to drive the ball into the bottom corner.

Koopmeiners goal vs. Juventus (11th min, Juventus 1-1 Man City)

Juventus net an immediate equaliser. Koopmeiners pounces on Ederson’s loose pass, before calmly slotting the ball home to punish the goalkeeper for his error.

Kalulu own goal vs. Juventus (26th min, Juventus 1-2 Man City)

The mistakes appear to be contagious. Kalulu is left staring at the ground in disbelief after inadvertently sending the ball into his own net in his attempt to deal with Matheus Nunes's dangerous cross to the far post.

Haaland goal vs. Juventus (52nd min, Juventus 1-3 Man City)

Man City have breathing room in Orlando. Reijnders plays a clever ball through for the run of Nunes, who looks up before playing it across for Haaland to unconvincingly guide home from close range.

Foden goal vs. Juventus (69th min, Juventus 1-4 Man City)



Foden makes it four, just three points after coming off the bench. Haaland drives inside onto his left foot, before sliding the ball into the danger area. Foden misses the pass, before quickly picking himself up to tap in from Savinho's assist.

Savinho goal vs. Juventus (75th min, Juventus 1-5 Man City)



Take a bow Savinho! It's been raining goals in Orlando, but this one is the best of the lot. Just as Juventus look to have cleared the lines from a corner, Savinho races onto the loose ball to thump an unstoppable long-range effort into the top corner with his weaker right foot.

Vlahovic goal vs. Man City (84th min, Juventus 2-5 Man City)

Vlahovic pulls a goal back for the Italian side. The Serbian striker brilliantly controls Kenan Yildiz's through pass before he calmly slots the ball past Ederson.

MAN OF THE MATCH - SAVINHO

There were a number of impressive performances among the Man City contingent, including Haaland's eye-catching second-half display and Jeremy Doku's fine work off the left flank.

But, for us, Savinho gets the nod after registering two goal contributions, including a stunning strike from distance that will surely be a contender for goal of the tournament.

JUVENTUS VS. MAN CITY MATCH STATS

Possession: Juventus 24%-76% Man City

Shots: Juventus 5-24 Man City

Shots on target: Juventus 2-11 Man City

Corners: Juventus 1-6 Man City

Fouls: Juventus 11-10 Man City

BEST STATS



WHAT NEXT?

After sealing top spot in Group G, Man City will remain in Orlando for Monday's last-16 meeting with the runner-up from Group H.

As for Juventus, they will travel to Miami for Tuesday's clash with the winner from Group H, which could be Real Madrid, Red Bull Salzburg or Al-Hilal.



