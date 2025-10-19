[monks data]
Team News: Villarreal vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Senior Reporter
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League league-phase clash between Villarreal and Manchester City.

Manchester City will endeavour to claim their first Champions League away win in over a year when they face Villarreal at La Ceramica on Tuesday night in the league phase.

The Sky Blues were held to a 2-2 draw by Monaco on matchday two, while the La Liga outfit also played out a four-goal stalemate with Juventus, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


VILLARREAL vs. MAN CITY

VILLARREAL

Out: Logan Costa (ACL), Pau Cabanes (ACL), Willy Kambwala (hamstring)

Doubtful: Juan Foyth (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Tenas; Mourino, Marin, Veiga, Cardona; Gueye, Parejo, Comesana; Pepe, Mikautadze, Buchanan

MAN CITY

Out: Rodri (hamstring), Abdukodir Khusanov (ankle)

Doubtful: Rayan Ait-Nouri (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Gonzalez; Bobb, Silva, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Written by
Ben Knapton
