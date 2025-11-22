Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the Champions League clash between Manchester City and Bayer Leverkusen.

Manchester City will continue their Champions League campaign with a clash against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

The Citizens have 10 points from their opening four matches in this season's competition, which has left them fourth in the overall Champions League table, while 21st-placed Leverkusen have five points to show from their four games in the league phase of the 2025-26 tournament.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Tuesday's fixture.

What time does Man City vs. Bayer Leverkusen kick off?

The Champions League league phase fixture will kick off at 8pm UK time on Tuesday night.

Where is Man City vs. Bayer Leverkusen being played?

The match will take place at Man City's Etihad Stadium.

Man City and Leverkusen have never locked horns in their respective histories, so this will be the first time that the German outfit have made the trip to the Etihad Stadium.

How to watch Man City vs. Bayer Leverkusen in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League clash between Man City and Leverkusen will be available on TNT Sports 1 for viewers in the UK. On Sky; TNT Sports 1 is located on channel 413.

Online streaming

TNT Sports customers will be able to access the game on the Discovery+ app on their phone or tablet device.

Highlights

TNT Sports have an official X account which will show the best of the action, including any goals, as well as a YouTube channel which will show the highlights of the match later in the evening.

What is at stake for Man City and Bayer Leverkusen on matchday five?

Man City have been impressive in the Champions League this season, boasting a record of three wins and one draw from their four matches to collect 10 points, which has left them in fourth spot in the table.

The Citizens are only two points behind the leaders Bayern Munich, and they are in a strong position when it comes to claiming a top-eight spot, but there is still a lot of work for the Manchester outfit to do.

As for Leverkusen, only five points have been gathered from their four matches, which has left them down in 21st spot in the table, two points clear of 25th-placed Marseille.

Leverkusen recorded a 1-0 win away to Benfica in their last match in the tournament, while Man City posted a 4-1 home success over Borussia Dortmund in their last European fixture.

No Data Analysis info