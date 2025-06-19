Law 12.2: The new FIFA rule in Club World Cup

Ronwen Williams was penalised for holding the ball too long, becoming one of the first to violate FIFA’s new eight-second goalkeeper rule.

Mamelodi Sundowns captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams became one of the first high-profile players to fall foul of FIFA’s newly introduced Law 12.2 during their narrow 1-0 win over Ulsan HD in a Group F match at the FIFA Club World Cup.

With the clock ticking down in the 82nd minute, Williams made a routine save from Lee Huigyun. However, while scanning the field for passing options, he held onto the ball for too long. Referee Clément Turpin raised his hands to signal a violation and awarded a corner kick to Ulsan—citing the new regulation.

For how long did Williams hold the ball?

The updated law, approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) on 1 March 2025, states that if a goalkeeper holds the ball for more than eight seconds, the opposing team is awarded a corner kick. This replaces the previous rule, which allowed six seconds and penalized infractions with an indirect free kick.

Williams was found to have held the ball for 13 seconds, five seconds over the limit.

It’s a costly lapse in concentration that could have had serious consequences and one the Sundowns skipper will need to be wary of ahead of their next match against Borussia Dortmund.

Key points of the new law 12.2:

The eight-second count begins once the goalkeeper has full control of the ball and is not under pressure.

The referee must visibly count down the final five seconds, ensuring the goalkeeper is aware.

If opponents interfere during the countdown, the referee will stop the count and award an indirect free-kick to the goalkeeper's team.

This article was originally published on Afrik Foot.