Borussia Dortmund edge past Monterrey to reach Club World Cup quarter-finals, but doubts remain over their form. Guirassy strikes twice to set up showdown with Real Madrid.

During the first half against the Mexicans, Dortmund impressed with crisp passing, technical quality and numerous chances created. However, their performance dipped significantly after the break.

The question remains: is the intense heat of the American summer really Borussia's main problem in this Club World Cup? That has certainly been the club's main excuse.

For example, during the match against Mamelodi Sundowns, the Dortmund substitutes stayed inside the dressing room for the entire first half, trying to escape the searing sun at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. Temperatures reached 32°C, with a real-feel of 36°C at midday local time. Players later used umbrellas on the bench to shield themselves from the heat.

“Our substitutes stayed inside for the first half to avoid the scorching sun — we had never seen that before, but in these conditions, it made sense,” Borussia stated on social media.

But in Tuesday's clash, that excuse did not apply. Dortmund and Monterrey faced off at the state-of-the-art Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, which features a retractable roof and full air conditioning.

Guirassy fires Dortmund into the last eight

The first half between Borussia Dortmund and Monterrey was evenly matched, with physical battles and end-to-end action. It took a moment of quality from Guirassy to break the deadlock. In the 12th minute, the Guinea international held up the ball, combined with Adeyemi, and finished clinically past Andrada.

Just ten minutes later, Guirassy struck again. Ryerson won the ball in defence and launched Adeyemi down the flank. The winger raced clear, cut the ball back perfectly for Guirassy, who calmly slotted home Dortmund’s second.

It looked as though the Bundesliga side were set for a comfortable win. But Monterrey responded quickly after the break. Within two minutes, Berterame reacted to a loose ball in the box and headed home to halve the deficit.

Who will Dortmund face next?

Having topped Group F and eliminated Monterrey in the last 16, Borussia Dortmund now face a major test in the quarter-finals. They will take on Real Madrid, who eased past Juventus earlier on Tuesday.

The highly anticipated clash will take place on Saturday (5 July) at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, kicking off at 9pm UK time. The winner will meet either Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

This article was originally published on Trivela.