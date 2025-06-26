Club World Cup: A failure for African football?

Zero African clubs in the last 16, only two symbolic victories - the numbers look harsh. But is it really cause for alarm?

Zero African clubs in the last 16, only two symbolic victories—the numbers look harsh. But is it really cause for alarm? Here is a closer look at the performances of the continent’s representatives at this first expanded Club World Cup.

A brutal record, but context matters

On paper, the African sides’ performance was disappointing: all four clubs - Wydad Casablanca, Al Ahly, Mamelodi Sundowns and Esperance Tunis - were eliminated in the group stage. With just two wins from 12 matches, it certainly looks like a collective failure.

But that does not tell the full story. The groups were tough, featuring European heavyweights like Manchester City, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Porto, along with Brazilian giants Fluminense, Flamengo and Palmeiras. The task was daunting from the start.

Out-of-form African sides

It is also worth noting that the African sides arrived in poor form. Wydad have been in crisis for two years, and their last-minute squad additions were not enough to produce a miracle. Esperance Tunis have been far from convincing on the continental stage. Al Ahly, recently dethroned as African champions, looked tired. And Mamelodi Sundowns came into the tournament still reeling from a shock defeat in the CAF Champions League final.

In these circumstances, it was always going to be tough. Especially given that, like the European sides, African clubs finish their domestic season at this time of year, carrying physical and mental fatigue.

Not as bad as it looks: signs of hope

Still, it was not all doom and gloom. In fact, some matches showed that African clubs can compete for spells.

Al Ahly held Porto to a thrilling 4-4 draw, becoming the first African side to score four goals against a European team in this competition. Wydad pushed Manchester City hard in the first half of their 2-0 defeat, coming close to an equaliser. Mamelodi Sundowns impressed with their attractive, Brazilian-inspired football, nearly staging a comeback against Dortmund despite their lack of cutting edge (4-3 loss). Esperance even beat Los Angeles FC 1-0 for one of the continent’s two wins, alongside Sundowns’ victory over Ulsan.

Overall, the African clubs showed flashes of quality. Had Al Ahly taken their chances, including a missed penalty against Inter Miami, the narrative could have been different. The glass ceiling can be broken—but it requires real progress at the top.

Building true continental dominance

What remains concerning are the structural weaknesses. Africa’s vast footballing potential, especially in sub-Saharan nations, remains underexploited due to poor organisation, limited player development, weak infrastructure and economic hurdles.

As journalist Osasu Obayiuwana pointed out on X: “Our leaders are not doing enough to develop African football.” The issue is not new, but this Club World Cup has highlighted it again.

Financial reality remains harsh

The financial gap is stark. Of the 32 teams, all four African clubs ranked among the eight with the lowest squad market values:



Al Ahly: €49.65m



Mamelodi Sundowns: €35.25m



Esperance Tunis: €20.35m



Wydad Casablanca: €18.29m



In modern football, money drives performance. Africa does not lack talent, but it lacks structure, investment and strategic planning.

Glass half full

The results may not be glorious, but they are not disastrous either. They reflect a continent in transition, still seeking stability, resources and stronger governance.

The real concern is not elimination itself—but whether lessons will be learned. The proposed second edition of the African Football League, a potential tool for economic growth, remains on hold. Without reform or political will, African clubs may continue to chase isolated moments of glory rather than lasting success.

This article was originally published on Afrik Foot.