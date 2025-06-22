Mamelodi Sundowns and Borussia Dortmund serve up a seven‑goal thriller in Club World Cup, as Jobe Bellingham scores his first goal for the German side.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Borussia Dortmund played a lively match at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, during the second round of the Club World Cup. The team led by Miguel Cardoso dictated the tempo of Saturday 21 June’s game and, playing at a high level, took the lead in the 11th minute with a goal from Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro.

The opening minutes highlighted why Sundowns can be proud of their possession-based style, designed to suffocate opponents and leave them no space. However, this strategy did not work in the long run against the Black and Yellows, who capitalised on their rivals’ errors and, despite a below-par performance, emerged 4-3 victors.

Sundowns slip as Dortmund capitalise on mistakes

The South African side’s advantage slipped away due to errors—first from goalkeeper Williams, then from a misplaced pass near midfield. The Germans overturned the score to 3-1 in the first half with goals from Felix Nmecha, Serhou Guirassy and Jobe Bellingham—who made his first start and scored his debut goal for Dortmund—and extended their advantage with an own goal by Mudau.

Sundowns fought back in the second half, with goals from Rayners and Mothiba, but match statistics show how costly the “Bafana Ba Style” mistakes were. Data from the Flashscore platform:



Possession: 59%-41%



Shots: 16-8



Clear chances: 4-5



Hit the woodwork: 2-0



Duels won: 37-25



Current group standings and implications

The current group standings have Dortmund top with four points and Sundowns second with three. Fluminense, on one point, will face Ulsan at 11 pm UK time and could overtake the South Africans for second place with a win. In the best-case scenario, the Brazilian side could even top the group with a strong margin.