Second European club eliminated from Club World Cup

Porto’s Club World Cup campaign ended in embarrassment after a chaotic 4-4 draw with Al Ahly. The Portuguese side crashed out early, exposing deep problems on and off the pitch.

Neither Borussia Dortmund nor Red Bull Salzburg can claim the title of the worst European side at the 2025 Club World Cup. That dubious honour belongs to Porto — and by some distance. After being dismantled by Palmeiras in their opener and suffering defeat to Inter Miami in the second round, the Portuguese side finished their campaign with another humiliating performance.

The 4-4 draw with Al Ahly on Monday night (23rd) not only confirmed early elimination for both sides, but also exposed, more than ever, the severe crisis Porto are enduring — both on and off the pitch.

The signs of Porto’s technical and structural decline are hardly new. What unfolded at the Club World Cup merely reflected their disappointing domestic season: out of the title race in Portugal, early exits in the cup competitions, and poor displays in Europe.

The problems run deeper than performances. The club is plagued by instability behind the scenes, frequent managerial changes, ongoing financial troubles, and an alarming lack of long-term planning. That combination inevitably led to the collapse seen on the pitch.

Mora’s stunner cannot rescue Porto from another setback

Al Ahly started the stronger side and opened the scoring inside 14 minutes. Ahmed Fathy capitalised on a misplaced pass by Danny Namaso in midfield, surged forward and laid it off to Abou Ali, who coolly slotted past Cláudio Ramos.

Porto’s response was swift. In the 22nd minute, Rodrigo Mora picked up possession from Namaso near the edge of the area, dribbled past goalkeeper El Shenawy and rifled the ball into the net. A spectacular strike from the Portuguese starlet.

But the Egyptians were unfazed. Al Ahly retook control and went in at half time with the lead. Fabio Vieira brought down Zizo in the box and the referee pointed to the spot. Abou Ali calmly converted, sending Claudio Ramos the wrong way.

Goal frenzy in a chaotic second half

The second half in New Jersey delivered a flurry of goals — three inside seven minutes. Sao Paulo academy graduate William Gomes produced a brilliant curling strike from outside the area to level the score.

But the parity was short-lived. Abou Ali, in fine form, met a cross unmarked and powered a header beyond the goalkeeper.

The back-and-forth continued. Samu Aghehowa responded immediately, heading in to equalise once more. But again, the deadlock was brief.

With 18 minutes played, Ben Romdhane scored the third wonder goal of the night — following Mora and Gomes. From distance, the Tunisian midfielder rifled a thunderbolt into the top corner to put Al Ahly ahead.

It was Pepe who eventually sealed the final scoreline with a superb strike of his own. But by that stage, both teams were already eliminated after the earlier draw between Palmeiras and Inter Miami.



Palmeiras and Inter Miami’s round of 16 fixtures

As Group A winners, Palmeiras will face Botafogo (Group B runners-up) in the Club World Cup round of 16. That match is scheduled for Saturday (28th) at 1pm (local time) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, will take on Group B winners Paris Saint-Germain. That fixture kicks off at 5pm (local time) on Saturday (28th) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

This article was originally published on Trivela.