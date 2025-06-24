Preview: Wydad vs. Al-Ain - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's Club World Cup clash between Wydad AC and Al-Ain, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Both eliminated with one game remaining, Wydad AC and Al-Ain will play for pride when they clash in their final Club World Cup fixture on Thursday.

With Juventus and Manchester City dominating Group G, neither side has picked up a point, so only third place will be at stake in Washington D.C.

Match preview

After losing both of their first two matches this summer, Wydad are still seeking a first-ever win at the Club World Cup, having recorded one draw and four defeats to date.

This year's edition marks their third appearance, and they earned entry into the USA-hosted event via a CAF Champions League triumph three years ago.

The Casablanca club may have won a record 22 national titles - most recently topping Morocco’s elite league in 2022 - but making a mark outside of Africa has again proven beyond them.

Beaten 2-0 by Man City in their opener, Wydad went on to lose 4-1 against Juventus on Sunday, when two moments of Kenan Yildiz magic were decisive in Philadelphia.

Though Thembinkosi Lorch scored the first CWC goal for a Moroccan club against European opponents since 2000, there was little else to celebrate for Amine Benhachem's men, who are bound for the exit.

Given their goal-difference advantage over Al-Ain, a draw would now be enough to avoid finishing last in Group G, but Wydad will be keen to sign off with a groundbreaking win.

Continuing a disastrous run at FIFA's top club tournament, Al-Ain shipped six goals last time out, so they are also making plans to leave the United States.

Only amateurs Auckland City have conceded more so far, following the Emirati side's 6-0 loss to Premier League heavyweights Man City.

That thumping in Atlanta came soon after Juventus hit them for five, and head coach Vladimir Ivic has now seen his side concede from 11 of 18 shots on target.

The 14-time UAE champions - and 2024 AFC Champions League winners - may have travelled to America on a seven-match unbeaten streak featuring six clean sheets, but they have still been out of their depth.

Dating back to their last attempt at the Club World Cup, Al-Ain have lost three straight games by an aggregate score of 0-14, so they will want to restore some pride on Thursday.

Wydad AC Club World Cup form:

L L

Wydad AC form (all competitions):

W W L L L L

Al-Ain Club World Cup form:

L L

Al-Ain form (all competitions):

D W D W L L

Team News

While either Samuel Obeng or Cassius Mailula is likely to lead Wydad's attack, their main threats may come from out wide.

Veteran winger Nordin Amrabat created five chances against Juventus, while South African forward Thembinkosi Lorch found the net, having attempted three shots versus Man City.

Should Amine Benhachem decide to freshen up his front line, Mohamed Rayhi - who scored 11 times in Morocco's top flight last season - might be promoted from the bench.

Meanwhile, Al-Ain coach Vladimir Ivic made several changes after his team's heavy opening loss, but to little effect.

Kaku, Kouame Autonne and former Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio could come back in, but there is little doubt about who will start up front.

Now coming face to face with his compatriots, Moroccan striker Soufiane Rahimi was MVP in the 2024 AFC Champions League and won the Golden Boot at last year's Paris Olympics. However, he has failed to score in three career starts at the Club World Cup, registering just one shot on target.

Wydad AC possible starting lineup: Benabid; Moufi, Meijers, Boutouil, Ferreira, Moufid; Amrabat, Malsa, El Moubarik, Lorch; Mailula

Al-Ain possible starting lineup: Patricio; Autonne, Park, Rabia; Traore, Nader, Palacios, Chadli; Kaku; Laba, Rahimi

We say: Wydad AC 3-2 Al-Ain

While Wydad have been outclassed by their European opponents, they should have sufficient nous to see off ailing Al-Ain.

With little to play for, it could be an open encounter in the US capital, and the African side can edge out their Asian counterparts to finish third in Group G.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email