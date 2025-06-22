Juventus emerge as surprise favourites at the Club World Cup after 4-1 win over Wydad AC

Juventus beat Wydad 4-1 to confirm their dominant form at the 2025 Club World Cup. Kenan Yildiz stars again as the Italian giants move closer to the last 16.

Juventus beat Wydad AC 4-1 to confirm their dominant form at the 2025 Club World Cup. Kenan Yildiz starred again as the Italian giants moved closer to the last 16.

Juventus arrived at the 2025 Club World Cup out of the spotlight and without the status of a trophy contender. However, coach Igor Tudor made the squad shine in their debut with a 5-0 win over Al-Ain, and they kept the momentum going on Sunday 22 June with a 4-1 victory over Wydad Casablanca.

European sides have not had an easy time in the tournament, with some citing excuses for disappointing performances - Borussia Dortmund, for example, complained about the heat. But not Juve. The Old Lady shifted into high gear, showing relentless effort in attack and defence for the full 90 minutes.

Juventus confirm dominant form at the Club World Cup

Fans at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia witnessed a highly efficient team that made it clear they were not in the United States on holiday and firmly positioned themselves among the title favourites by the final whistle.

Juventus began at full throttle, opening the scoring after a slick passing move finished by Yildiz (own goal) in the sixth minute. The ball deflected off Boutouil before crossing the line past Benabid between the posts.

Yildiz, nicknamed the "Turkish Del Piero", then cemented his reputation around ten minutes later with a stunning strike from outside the box. Wydad pulled one back shortly before half time through Lorch.

The second half saw Juve maintain their intensity, creating at least two good chances inside the first 20 minutes - one from Cambiaso and another from Randal Kolo Muani - and goals from Yildiz (24′) and Dusan Vlahovic (49′). There was also plenty of defensive commitment to stifle Wydad’s attacks.

These efforts are reflected in the numbers, which establish the Italian side as one of the toughest teams to beat in the tournament.

Juventus stats against Wydad

• Possession: 64%



• Shots: 9



• Clear chances: 5



• Touches in the opposition box: 25



• Tackles won: 77%



• Duels won: 42



(Data via Flashscore)

The win keeps Juventus on course for a spot in the round of 16. Their clash with Manchester City on Thursday 26 June at 9pm UK time at Camping World Stadium in Orlando may well decide top spot in the group. Wydad, meanwhile, take on Al-Ain at the same time, but at Audi Field in Washington.

This article was originally published on Trivela.