Manchester City ease past Al-Ain 6-0 at the Club World Cup, sealing qualification for the last 16 and setting up a potential clash with Real Madrid in the knockout stage.

In training mode, Pep Guardiola’s team shared the goals between both halves and maintained a perfect record in Group G of the Club World Cup, but now face a strong chance of reviving the biggest European rivalry of recent years in the competition.

The Citizens are currently second in the group, level on points with Juventus but with one goal fewer. In the final round, they face the Old Lady, who only need a win or a draw to secure top spot as one of the strongest teams in the Club World Cup.

If City finish second, they will face the winner of Group H in the round of 16, currently Real Madrid, who only need to beat RB Salzburg to confirm top spot.

Clashes between Guardiola’s side and Los Merengues have become the defining rivalry in the Champions League in recent seasons, with meetings in every knockout stage since 2022. During that period, City advanced once, while the Spanish side progressed three times.

A new chapter in this recent European football rivalry will only be confirmed next Thursday (26th), with Manchester City and Juventus playing first at 4pm UK time, followed by Real Madrid’s match at 10pm.

Even at a Slow Pace, Manchester City Leave Al-Ain with No Chance

The English side did not need to impose a frantic pace to completely dominate the game and build a three-goal lead by half-time. Gundogan opened the scoring with a lovely chip in the eighth minute, having already tested the goalkeeper earlier.

After that, City took time to settle but extended their lead when young Argentine Echeverri struck a perfect free-kick in the 26th minute, the fourth direct set-piece goal of the tournament.

Moments later, Haaland stole the ball, dribbled the goalkeeper, but missed from a tight angle. The Norwegian had another one-on-one chance after a Bernardo Silva pass but failed to convert. Earlier, from a corner, Gvardiol had hit the post. Before half-time, Akanji won a penalty that Haaland coolly converted.

Al-Ain, mostly spectators as City controlled possession, managed a dangerous attack before the break. After a mistake by Nico Gonzalez, Traore intercepted the ball in midfield and found Chadli, whose cross-shot forced Ortega into a spectacular save to preserve City’s lead.

City Step Up Late to Chase Goal Difference

City remained sluggish early in the second half, gradually increasing the tempo. Matheus Nunes came close in the 60th minute, and Haaland was twice denied by the goalkeeper.

But before the half-hour mark, the rout resumed. Gundogan scored his second in the 73rd minute. Ten minutes later, Bobb received the ball from Rodri, beat his marker, and finished low. Another substitute, Cherki, finished from a Haaland assist to complete the scoring. It looked like another goal would come to move City top of the group, but it never arrived.

This article was originally published on Trivela.