Preview: GAIS vs Malmo - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Swedish Allsvenskan clash between GAIS and Malmo, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

GAIS will be aiming to make it four straight wins in Sweden's top flight when they continue their campaign with a home fixture against Malmo on Saturday.

The hosts are sixth in the Allsvenskan table, boasting 21 points from 13 matches, while Malmo are fifth, with the reigning champions currently eight points off the top of the division.

Match preview

GAIS will enter Saturday's match in excellent form, having won their last three matches against Sirius, Norrkoping and Hacken, while they are unbeaten in Sweden's top flight since the beginning of May.

The Green and Blacks have a record of five wins, six draws and two losses from their 13 league matches this season, which has left them in sixth spot in the table on 21 points.

Fredrik Holmberg's side are only two points off Malmo in the table, while the reigning champions have played a game more, having taken to the field on 14 occasions in the league.

GAIS have picked up eight points from their five home league games during the current season, and they will be welcoming a Malmo outfit that have only been victorious in two of their seven league fixtures away from their own stadium this term.

Malmo are the reigning Swedish champions, finishing 11 points clear at the top of the table last season, with the Blue Ones lifting the title for the 24th time in their history.

However, it has been a testing campaign to date for Henrik Rydstrom's side, with 23 points from 14 matches leaving them down in fifth spot, nine points behind the leaders Mjallby.

Malmo already have serious work to do when it comes to the title race, and they are also currently six points behind third-placed AIK in the race for European football.

The Blue Ones have picked up four points from their last two matches, though, beating Hacken 3-0 in their last home fixture before drawing 1-1 with the leaders Mjallby last time out.

Malmo last faced GAIS in September 2024, and the two teams shared the points in a 0-0 draw.

GAIS Swedish Allsvenskan form:

DWDWWW

Malmo Swedish Allsvenskan form:

DWDLWD

Team News

GAIS have not reported any injury problems ahead of their clash with Malmo this weekend.

Ibrahim Diabate is having a standout campaign for the home side, finding the back of the net on 11 occasions in 16 appearances, and he will again feature in the final third of the field.

Meanwhile, there will also be a start for Amin Boudri, who has managed two goals in 13 appearances for GAIS during the current campaign.

As for Malmo, Erik Botheim, Pontus Jansson, Martin Olsson, Johan Dahlin, Stefano Holmquist Vecchia and Gentian Lajqi are out of the contest due to injury problems.

Meanwhile, Colin Rosler is suspended following his red card against Mjallby, which is expected to open the door for Nils Zatterstrom to come into the side.

Isaac Kiese Thelin has scored eight times this season, making him Malmo's leading goalscorer, and he will again feature in the final third of the field.

GAIS possible starting lineup:

Krasniqi; Wangberg, Beckman, Frej, Wendin; Milovanovic, Holmen, Boudri; Lundgren, Diabate, Niklasson

Malmo possible starting lineup:

Ellborg; Karlsson, Stryger, Zatterstrom, Busanello; Ali, Skogmar, Busuladzic, Bolin; Berg, Kiese Thelin

We say: GAIS 1-1 Malmo

GAIS are on a roll at the moment, but Malmo are full of quality, and we are expecting the reigning champions to be good enough for a point this weekend.

