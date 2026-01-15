Liverpool transfer news: Marc Guehi price 'revealed' as three clubs set to rival Liverpool

By Saikat Mandal | 15 Jan 2026 19:05

Liverpool are reportedly set to face competition from three clubs to sign Marc Guehi, who will become a free agent next summer.

The Reds were close to signing Guehi during the summer, and had a fee in the region of £35m agreed on deadline day.

However, the deal collapsed in the eleventh hour after Crystal Palace failed to sign a replacement and Oliver Glasner threatened to walk away if the player was sold.

Guehi has been outstanding for the Eagles this season, but he has made it clear that he will not sign a new deal at Selhurst Park.

While Liverpool are still interested in signing the England international, the Reds are more likely to make a move for him in the summer, when other clubs could also join the race.

Manchester City eye January move for Guehi?

The Citizens are short of options at the back following injuries to Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias and John Stones, and they could be in the market for a new defender.

Pep Guardiola's side have reportedly held talks with Guehi's camp over a potential move, and they hope that Palace will reduce their asking price for the 25-year-old.

According to Florian Plettenberg, the Eagles are asking for a fee of around £35–40m for Guehi in the January window, and basically, they have not reduced their asking price.

The Sky Deutschland journalist claims that Man City are considering whether to submit an offer for Guehi, who is also chased by Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

Why Bayern could be a serious option for Guehi?

© Sports Mole / Crystal Pix

The Palace defender would ideally want to join a club next summer where he would be a guaranteed starter, and it would be really difficult for him to achieve that at Man City or Arsenal.

Liverpool are more likely to lose Ibrahima Konate for free next summer, as the Frenchman has yet to sign a new deal at Anfield, and Guehi can come in as a natural replacement.

Bayern are also reportedly in the race to sign Guehi, especially if they decide to offload Kim Min-jae next summer.