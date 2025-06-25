The truth behind Liverpool's supposed pursuit of Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres is reportedly revealed as the Reds prepare for Darwin Nunez's possible exit to Napoli.

Liverpool reportedly have no interest in signing Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres to replace Darwin Nunez in their forward line.

The Reds are thought to have opened the floor to bids for Nunez in the summer transfer window, as the Uruguayan is still struggling to justify his £85m price tag after three seasons.

Serie A champions Napoli are supposedly in contact with Nunez's representatives, and the ex-Benfica man is also said to have given the thumbs-up to a move to the Partenopei.

Arne Slot can also deploy Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo at the tip of his attack, but none of the trio has established themselves as an out-and-out number nine so far in their careers.

Furthermore, Diaz is still being linked with an exit amid his contract impasse on Merseyside, and Liverpool are anticipated to sign a new striker ahead of the 2025-26 season if funds allow.

Liverpool 'have no interest' in Gyokeres deal

A report from CMJornal in Portugal claimed that Sporting's Gyokeres was now on Liverpool's list of targets, as the Reds prepare to rival Arsenal for the services of the former Coventry City man.

However, TNT Sports contradicts that claim, stating that the Premier League champions have no interest in the Sweden international and have no plans to pursue a deal in the summer window.

As Gyokeres is also thought to have turned down moves to Manchester United and Juventus, Arsenal may be in a one-horse race for the 27-year-old, who netted an astounding 54 goals in 52 matches across all tournaments during the 2024-25 season.

The striker has supposedly now informed Sporting president Frederico Varandas of his desire to join the Gunners, but Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are still deciding whether to go all in for him or RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.

Gyokeres's Sporting deal contains a release clause worth circa £85m, although Varandas has stressed that the club will not demand the full value of that option to sell the Scandinavian this summer.

Which Gyokeres alternatives could Liverpool be in for?

Like Arsenal, Newcastle United's Alexander Isak is thought to be the dream for Liverpool, but the Magpies have slapped a not-for-sale sign on the head of the Swede and will not entertain any bids this summer.

Instead, the Reds have been persistently linked with an approach for Eintracht Frankfurt centre-forward Hugo Ekitike, although they may have to fend off competition from Chelsea to sign the former Paris Saint-Germain attacker.

Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez has also been name-checked as a possible target, and Liverpool would have the funds to pull off a deal, despite their unrestrained spending so far this summer.

The Reds will soon confirm the £40m signing of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth to go alongside Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi, taking their summer outlay close to over the £170m mark already.