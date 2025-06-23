Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez allegedly gives the green light to a summer transfer to a European giant, providing that a fee can be agreed.

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has reportedly given the green light to moving to a specific club this summer.

In three years on Merseyside, Nunez has contributed 40 goals and 26 assists from his 143 appearances in all competitions.

While that is a respectable return, the Uruguay international is now down the pecking order under Arne Slot and barely played during the second half of 2024-25.

As a result, it is accepted that a transfer will materialise at some point during the current transfer window as both parties amicably prepare to go their separate ways.

With interest from Europe and Saudi Arabia, Nunez has options, but it appears that the player - who turns 26 years of age on Tuesday - has made a decision.

Which club could win Nunez race?

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Nunez has given the thumbs up to a transfer to Serie A champions Napoli.

Antonio Conte is said to have 'presented' his project to the South American who is seemingly prepared to compete with Romelu Lukaku for a starting role.

However, it is stressed that a transfer fee still needs to be agreed with Liverpool, who are highly likely to want in excess of £40m for Nunez.

Furthermore, nothing has been finalised with regards to personal terms, leaving much work ahead for a transfer to be completed.

With Liverpool in the process of shelling out big money on their own targets, they will want the situation resolved as soon as possible.

Why Nunez is still worth a punt?

Much is made of Liverpool's ability and performances on a regular basis, but he still came up with eight goals and seven assists last season when sometimes out of favour.

He also has 21 goals from 44 outings in the Champions League and Europa League, hinting that it is Premier League football - rather than European action - that does not necessarily suit him.

Nunez is unlikely to be first choice in Naples but he would earn weekly game time as Conte manages his squad during their return to the Champions League.