Liverpool could be in the market for more forwards if a report is to be believed, especially as the future of winger Luis Diaz is in doubt.

Liverpool have planned to make a late move for Antony Gordon of Newcastle United, the latest reports have claimed.

The Reds will play their first game of pre-season on Sunday when they take on Championship side Preston North End at Deepdale.

Star attackers like Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo could feature, as could winger Luis Diaz despite interest from Bayern Munich.

Barcelona are also said to be keen on signing Diaz, and should the Colombian exit Anfield this summer, then a replacement will need to be signed.

Football Insider report that Liverpool are actively planning to bring in Newcastle forward Gordon, who is said to be keen on the move despite being under contract until 2030, though a price tag of £100m has been floated.

Market opportunity

Gordon is unlikely to be cheap considering the length still left on his Newcastle deal, but the Englishman may soon be surplus to requirements due to the anticipated arrival of Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga.

While Elanga has predominantly played on the left - the opposite flank to Gordon - Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy were at times able to claim starting spots in 2024-25.

The Toon are also reportedly struggling to land a number of first-choice targets, with the likes of Bryan Mbeumo and Joao Pedro choosing projects at Manchester United and Chelsea respectively.

If boss Eddie Howe is to help his side take the next step, perhaps he would be open to selling Gordon in order to fund moves for other targets this summer, even if the club's £100m valuation is not met.

Are there concerns with Gordon?

Gordon excels during transitional attacks, and his ability to attack space inside the box is strong, but he has yet to prove that he can be consistently productive in the final third.

The 24-year-old scored six goals last term in the top flight and has only once found the back of the net more than six times in the league, with the attacker scoring just four goals in two of his last four Premier League seasons.

Though there is speculation regarding the future of Diaz, it may be better for Liverpool boss Arne Slot to look for cheaper targets and allow Gakpo to claim a starting spot.