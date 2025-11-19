Liverpool reportedly receive a boost in their pursuit of a Premier League target as Manchester City would require an exceptional change in circumstances to make a move.

Liverpool's chances of signing Antoine Semenyo have been boosted as Manchester City would require an 'exceptional' change in circumstances to make a move for the Bournemouth man, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds will face Nottingham Forest on Saturday at Anfield, but many supporters are fearful that the club could suffer a sixth defeat in seven Premier League games.

With the club trailing first-placed Arsenal by eight points, there have been calls for January reinforcements, and recent reports have suggested that they could make a move for Bournemouth winger Semenyo.

The Cherries may be powerless to prevent the player from leaving in the winter due to the existence of a £65m release clause, though other sides such as Manchester City have been credited with an interest in the forward.

However, The Daily Mail claim that while City are monitoring the 25-year-old, they usually only delve into the January market in exceptional circumstances, meaning other sides like Liverpool may be ahead in the race for the attacker's signature.

January transfer window: Antoine Semenyo the right fix for Liverpool's problems?

Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi would seem like a logical addition considering Liverpool have conceded 17 goals in 11 Premier League games, though there are arguably numerous concerns in the forward line too.

Mohamed Salah has scored four goals and provided two assists in 11 top-flight matches, while Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak have failed to score a single goal in the league this season.

Semenyo's ability to play on either the left or the right, as well as to provide repeated sprints up and down the flank, could make him a good replacement for Luis Diaz, whose intensity has been missed.

There could be selection issues for Arne Slot, who would likely have to choose four starters from Cody Gakpo, Hugo Ekitike, Dominik Szoboszlai, Salah, Wirtz, Isak and Semenyo.

It should be noted that signing the Bournemouth man could also hamper the development of Rio Ngumoha, who has at times been used as an impact substitute despite being just 17 years old.

Can Semenyo help Liverpool challenge for the Premier League title?

It is difficult to say that Liverpool will be able to get themselves back in contention for the title given they are yet to show they can find the consistency needed to remain in the race.

There could be an opportunity to reduce the deficit considering Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes is set for a spell on the sidelines due to injury, but Slot must first prove he can solve some of the team's issues.

If the Dutch boss can stabilise the Reds' defence until January, perhaps the signing of Semenyo would give the club the boost needed to hunt down Arsenal.

A more realistic target for Liverpool could be Champions League glory, a competition that they have found a degree of success in this season, with their latest match a deserved 1-0 victory against Real Madrid in October.