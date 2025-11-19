Liverpool reportedly hold interest in Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, but there may be some concerns about his ability to scale up his production at Anfield.

Liverpool should be cautious about the potential risks of signing Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth in the January window, Reds transfer expert David Lynch has warned.

Though the club added the likes of Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz in the summer, the team have struggled to consistently produce in the final third, with their tally of 18 goals one fewer than Manchester United.

Bringing in Semenyo would be a boost to the squad given he has enjoyed a strong campaign so far, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 11 Premier League games.

While Lynch acknowledged the 25-year-old's talent, he was keen to highlight some concerns about the winger's underlying metrics, telling Sports Mole: "He took more shots than Mo Salah last season, and he scored 18 fewer Premier League goals - he actually over-performed his expected goals, which means he's taking a lot of bad shots.

"If Liverpool were to sign him, maybe they think they can fix that. Maybe they think they don't need him to be the goalscorer, but want him to carry the ball. His defensive work is absolutely fantastic, and you can hit him with long diagonals to help your progression out as well. He's so good at that.

"Perhaps that's how Liverpool see him and I'm sure they would have a plan, but there are small red flags there if you come with an expectation that he's going to score 20 league goals. I'm not sure he's going to be that player. If Liverpool do it, it's because they think that they can fix some of the small issues with him."

Semenyo's six Premier League goals have been scored from 4.3 xG this season, and he has not netted in his last four games for Bournemouth, with three of his goals coming during fast breaks.

How likely are Liverpool to make January transfer window move for Antoine Semenyo?

Given that Liverpool have already conceded 17 goals in 11 Premier League games, the recent links to Semenyo have concerned supporters, who feel that the club may be ignoring the need for defensive reinforcements.

There is an argument that waiting until the summer window could allow other teams to get ahead in the race to bring in the Ghanaian, so perhaps activating his release clause would be sensible.

Lynch insisted that Liverpool will act in January regardless of their priorities if they sense there is an opportunity, when he told Sports Mole: "He's in that age bracket that they absolutely love. He's two footed, brilliant physically, he's got experience in the Premier League, he scores goals, and he can play off either side.

"You might look at the squad and think a forward is the last thing that Liverpool need - they obviously need changes in midfield at some point and centre-half is obviously a massive need. Progression in the back line feels like a bigger priority for Liverpool, but I always look back to the the Gakpo signing, and I see similarities.

"Gakpo wasn't what Liverpool needed at that time as they needed to do something to sort the midfield out, but it was the deal that they ended up doing because he was available for a cut-price. Liverpool knew there was competition for him, and they didn't want to wait till the summer when other clubs could pitch to him."

Manchester United were strongly linked to the signature of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, but Liverpool opted to sign him in January 2023, preventing the Red Devils from making a move in the summer.

Antoine Semenyo: How will Arne Slot fit him into the Liverpool XI?

If Liverpool did sign Semenyo, there would be question marks about how he would fit into the starting XI, especially as Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak are likely to be starters considering their status and price.

The Bournemouth man would be able to play from the left, but doing so would push Wirtz into Dominik Szoboszlai's number 10 role, and that could cause further issues in the Merseysiders' pressing structure.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch struggled to see how Arne Slot would find ways of fitting Semenyo into the team, saying: "Where does he fit in? In the short term, the only sensible place to put Florian Wirtz is on the left side, so that benches Gakpo immediately, and you're adding another guy who's primary position is on the left.

"Liverpool might look at it from the perspective that Chiesa's probably going to leave at the end of this season, Mo Salah is a year closer to the end of his contract - I can't see him getting another - and Semenyo is capable of playing on the right.

"I would like to see Liverpool shift in the coming windows to add the final pieces that will actually enhance the team rather than how they did the last window. They added good players that we know have got quality, but they hoped it would work itself out. The first great team under Jurgen Klopp, everyone who was coming in had a nailed on position."

If Liverpool intended to sell Salah in the coming summer window, perhaps the reported plans to bring in Semenyo would make more sense, though the winger is at his best on the left.

