Liverpool are reportedly showing interest in signing Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck in the January window, but they have other targets in mind.

The Reds suffered a major blow this season after Giovanni Leoni, who joined in the summer transfer window, picked up a brutal ACL injury in his debut and will miss the rest of the campaign.

Arne Slot has been hesitant to use injury-prone Joe Gomez, whose long-term future at Anfield has come under intense speculation, with several clubs vying for his signature.

Furthermore, Ibrahima Konate will become a free agent next summer and has yet to sign a new deal at the club, which could force the Reds to delve into the transfer market for a new defender, either in the January window or next summer.

The Reds eye move for Schlotterbeck?

According to a report from DaveOKop, Liverpool have made an initial approach to sign the highly-rated Dortmund defender, although it is not clear whether they want him in January or next summer.

The Premier League champions have been in talks with representatives working to bring the German defender, and the discussions have been positive.

Since joining Dortmund from Freiburg in the summer of 2022, he has gradually established himself as a complete defender, racking up 100 appearances and earning 20 caps for the German national team.

Schlotterbeck has a contract at Dortmund until 2027, and he has yet to sign a new deal, which has reportedly generated interest from heavyweight clubs such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Who else could Liverpool target to bolster their defence?

Marc Guehi remains the obvious choice, and the Reds are likely to move for him again after missing out on him in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old defender has been in imperious form this season for Crystal Palace, and Liverpool reportedly have a dilemma whether to sign him at a cut-price deal in January or join a plethora of clubs to lure him to Anfield for free next summer.

The Reds are also showing keen interest in signing Bayern's top-quality centre-back, Dayot Upamecano, who has a few months remaining on his current deal and is not close to signing a new agreement with the German club.

In recent weeks, Liverpool have been linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain defender Willian Pacho, who would cost around £56.5m.