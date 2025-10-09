Liverpool are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing a £75m-rated Premier League forward, who has also been linked with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Premier League champions Liverpool are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Bournemouth star Antonine Semenyo.

The 25-year-old is enjoying a hugely impressive 2025-26 season in the Premier League, which began with two goals at Anfield in a 4-2 defeat for the Cherries on the opening weekend of the new campaign.

Semenyo most recently scored twice and provided one assist to help Bournemouth come from behind and beat Fulham 3-1 at the Vitality Stadium, increasing his goal-contribution total to nine (six goals, three assists) after just seven league appearances this term.

The Ghana international has elevated his game to new heights since committing his future to Bournemouth by putting pen to paper on a new five-year contract in July.

Semenyo recently admitted that he ‘did not feel wanted’ enough to leave the Vitality Stadium in the summer, but his impressive start to the new season has unsurprisingly intensified speculation about his future.

Liverpool ready to rival PL clubs for Semenyo

Semenyo’s personal skills coach, Saul Isaksson-Hurst, has claimed that “it is a matter of time” before the Champions League-level forward leaves Bournemouth to join a “big club”.

Recent reports claim that Chelsea are planning a £78m offer for Semenyo, while the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are another club keeping tabs on Semenyo, who is now valued at £75m by Bournemouth.

It is understood that the Merseyside giants are weighing up a move for the Ghanaian, with sporting director Richard Hughes known to be an admirer having previously signed the forward from Bristol City when he worked at Bournemouth.

A separate report from Spain claims that Liverpool are 'determined to compete' for Semenyo against both Man United and Spurs, as the club considered revamping their attack one again.

Could Liverpool splash the cash again on a new forward?

Liverpool’s alleged interest in Semenyo would come as a surprise to many after they forked out around £450m on new signings in the summer transfer window, breaking the British transfer record twice to sign Florian Wirtz and then Alexander Isak.

Head coach Arne Slot has found it difficult to get the best out of his attacking stars so far this season, with Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Hugo Ekitike - another new signing - among those also competing for regular stars in the final third.

It is understood that Liverpool have identified Semenyo as a potential target amidst uncertainty over the long-term future of 33-year-old Salah, who has not performed at his prolific best so far this term and has less than two years remaining on a contract he extended in April.

Should a move for Semenyo to Liverpool materialise in the future, he would follow in the footsteps of left-back Milos Kerkez, who swapped Bournemouth or Anfield in the summer, though he has struggled to make his mark in Slot’s side.