Liverpool attacker 'added' to Bayern shortlist

Bayern Munich have reportedly added Liverpool forward Luis Diaz to their transfer shortlist.

Diaz was a regular fixture in the Liverpool side last season, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists in 36 Premier League appearances to help the club win the Premier League title.

However, there is significant doubt as to whether the Colombia international will still be at Anfield for their title defence.

Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr are preparing a £72.6m offer to add Diaz to a squad that contains the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Marcelo Brozovic.

Barcelona have also been linked with the Liverpool attacker and reportedly failed with an approach earlier this summer.

Bayern considering Diaz move

According to Sky Sports News, Bayern are also among Diaz's potential suitors, having added the 28-year-old to their transfer shortlist.

Bayern are considering Diaz as one of a number of potential targets and are yet to make contact with Liverpool over a potential deal.

The Bundesliga champions are keen to add a left winger to Vincent Kompany's squad ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, with at least a couple of attackers set to depart this summer.

Leroy Sane has already agreed to join Galatasaray on a free transfer, while Bryan Zaragoza is expected to depart after returning from a loan spell with Osasuna.

It also remains to be seen whether Kingsley Coman will stay at the Allianz Arena, having been linked with a possible move away from the club.

Should Liverpool sell Diaz this summer?

Diaz has two years left to run on his contract, and there is no indication that a new deal is close to being agreed.

If Liverpool feels that a new contract is unlikely, they may view the current transfer window as a good opportunity to demand a significant fee for the winger.

They will not want to be in a situation next summer where Diaz is entering the final 12 months of his deal because they will have to drop their asking price.

With that said, the Reds will surely want to have a replacement lined up before they decide to part ways with the Colombian.