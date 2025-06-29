Saudi Pro League giants are prepared to offer as much as £72.6m to prise a South American attacker away from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr are reportedly prepared to table an offer in excess of €85m (£72.6m) to land Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz in the summer transfer window.

There is no end in sight to the Colombian's uncertain contract situation, and he is on the verge of entering the final two years of his agreement with the Premier League champions.

Discussions over a new deal are understood to have been held, but there has been no breakthrough in negotiations with the winger's camp, allegedly due to Diaz's wage demands.

The former Porto man could also be bumped down the pecking order next season following the record-breaking arrival of Florian Wirtz, who is a contender to play off the left-hand side as well as through the middle.

Saudi Pro League clubs have been tipped to take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding Diaz's situation, and according to Ben Jacobs, Al-Nassr are ready to submit a significant formal bid.

Al-Nassr 'ready to offer £72.6m' for Liverpool's Diaz

The Middle Eastern giants are supposedly not backing off even though Liverpool told Barcelona that Diaz was unsellable, and they coud try to twist the Reds' arm with a £72.6m proposal.

"Luis Diaz remains Al-Nassr's top left-wing target, even after Liverpool told Barcelona he's not for sale," the Liverpool Echo quotes Jacobs as saying.

"Nassr prepared to offer in excess of €85m. Diaz was open to Barcelona, but still unclear if he'll consider Saudi. Nassr have several other options they will now discuss with incoming head coach Jorge Jesus."

Should Liverpool accept a £72.6m bid from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, Diaz would become their second-most expensive departure of all time, overtaking Luis Suarez's £69.8m move to Barcelona and only sitting behind Philippe Coutinho's £115.3m switch to the Blaugrana in 2018.

The 27-year-old played a critical role in the Reds' title success last season with 13 goals and seven assists from 36 Premier League games, operating both out wide and in a makeshift centre-forward role.

All change in the Liverpool attack ahead of title defence

Unless an accord is reached between Diaz and Liverpool over a new contract, it would not be a shock to see the Reds open the floor to bids while his stock is at its highest.

The Colombia international might be one of a handful of Liverpool attackers to seek pastures new ahead of next season, as Napoli are continuing to work on a move for fellow South American Darwin Nunez.

Fringe winger Federico Chiesa is also being strongly linked with a return to Italy after a forgettable first year at Anfield, while Harvey Elliott's future is a hot-button topic after his exceptional displays en route to Under-21 Euros glory with England.

The Reds are still believed to be pursuing a new striker before the window shuts too, which could have an impact on Diogo Jota's next career move.