Premier League stat: Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea defeats create history as title race, Champions League battle rage on

Reds, United and Blues create history as all lose in key Premier League matches
Saturday's Premier League games saw Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea suffer defeats, and their losses helped create history.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea all lost on the same day in the Premier League for the first time since April 16, 1994.

The sixth round of Premier League fixtures will conclude on Monday, but a number of surprise results have already taken place, with United losing 3-1 against Brentford in the weekend's first game.

Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion subsequently emerged as winners against Liverpool and Chelsea respectively, with both sides deserving of their three points.

The defeats could have a significant impact in the race for the title and European football, and the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United will be delighted with how Saturday's games have panned out.

Not since the second season of the Premier League have the Reds, United and the Blues all lost on the same day, and perhaps the losses have highlighted their vulnerabilities.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim on September 14, 2025

Premier League title race: The significance of Liverpool's defeat

Liverpool will still end round six at the summit of the table, but should Arsenal beat Newcastle United on Sunday, their five-point lead will be cut to just two.

At this early stage of the campaign, it is difficult to come to definitive conclusions, but the Reds are yet to address their defensive frailties.

Arne Slot's side have conceded seven times in six matches, and nine teams have conceded on fewer occasions in 2025-26.

It would be foolish to suggest that the Dutch boss cannot improve at the back, but chasers Arsenal will take confidence from Liverpool's displays at the start of the season.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot pictured on August 25, 2025

Champions League race: Are Manchester United and Chelsea falling behind?

Though it is difficult to say that Manchester United should be finishing in the division's Champions League spots, their spending this summer dictates that they should at least mount a serious challenge for Europe.

The Red Devils are in 14th place with just seven points, but while they are just four points from fourth-placed Sunderland, head coach Ruben Amorim's position is under threat.

Chelsea are eighth with eight points, and Enzo Maresca has overseen two losses and a draw in his side's past three Premier League matches.

The Blues boss was backed significantly in both of the summers he has been in charge of the club for, but there are concerns amongst supporters that the Londoners are still overly reliant on moments of magic from the likes of Cole Palmer.

Both will need to find more consistency if they are to qualify for the Champions League, though they will be relieved that there are still 32 Premier League games left to play.

Lewis Nolan

