Liverpool will hope to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat when they welcome Manchester United to Anfield on Sunday in their eighth Premier League game of the season.

The Reds have 15 points from seven games and find themselves trailing first-placed Arsenal by four points in the race for the title, while the Red Devils have 10 points following their 2-0 win against Sunderland prior to the international break.

The clash is sure to be a tense affair, with Arne Slot hoping that star man Mohamed Salah can once again make the difference against the visitors.

United boss Ruben Amorim is yet to win consecutive Premier League games, but an inspired performance from captain Bruno Fernandes could end that record on Sunday.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the two stars and whether they will have the decisive say on the weekend's match.

Mohamed Salah: Out of form or poorly used by Arne Slot?

After arguably producing the best individual season in Premier League history last term, Salah has started the 2025-26 campaign slowly, scoring two goals and producing two assists in the top flight.

The Egyptian has been criticised for a lack of defensive work, but Slot has repeatedly said that the winger's higher positioning is a tactical choice, and he could have easily produced a goal or an assist when the Reds lost 2-1 against Chelsea on October 4.

It should be noted that the 33-year-old boasts a phenomenal record against United, finding the back of the net 13 times in 15 league matches against the Red Devils, more than any other player in Premier League history.

In fact, he has managed 19 direct goal involvements against the Red Devils in the league, and only five players in the division's history have recorded 20 or more goal involvements against a single opponent.

Salah has struggled this season without Trent Alexander-Arnold quickly passing him the ball, but if Slot can find ways of getting his talisman more involved, then the visitors could find it hard to keep him off the scoresheet.

Bruno Fernandes: Attacking impact blunted by Ruben Amorim?

In any other season, Fernandes would likely have been United's best performer, but Amorim's decision to deploy him in a deeper midfield role has blunted his impact.

Tasked with handling buildup and sweeping behind the team's forward line, the Portuguese star has found it difficult to adapt to a relatively unfamiliar position.

The 31-year-old has scored two goals and provided no assists in the top flight this term, and he looks certain at this stage to fall short of the eight goals and 10 assists he produced in the league in 2024-25.

United have fared better when they have had less of the ball as the natural counter-attacking instincts of Fernandes are able to come through, so perhaps he will find it easier to make an impact at the home of the champions on Sunday.

However, Fernandes has scored just two times and registered one assist against Liverpool in nine Premier League games, a record he must improve upon to give his side hope of victory on the weekend.

Mohamed Salah vs. Bruno Fernandes: Who comes out on top?

Salah might not be in the best form for his club, but Manchester United are statistically his favourite opponent, and the winger is sure to welcome another chance to punish the visitors.

Fernandes will be provided more protection if the Red Devils defend in a deeper block, but it is difficult to back the captain given his defensive struggles in midfield.

The Liverpool star is likely to have a big sway on the scoreline, and buoyed by the Anfield crowd, it would not be surprising if Salah came out on top.

