Premier League | Gameweek 8
Oct 19, 2025 at 4.30pm UK
 
Liverpool
vs.
Man UtdManchester United

Team News: Liverpool vs. Man United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester United.

Fierce rivals reunite at Anfield in Sunday's Premier League headline act, where wounded champions Liverpool and an inconsistent Manchester United collide.

The Red Devils will move to within just two points of Arne Slot's side in the Premier League table with victory on Merseyside, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.


LIVERPOOL vs. MAN UTD

LIVERPOOL

Out: Alisson Becker (hamstring), Giovanni Leoni (ACL)

Doubtful: Wataru Endo (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

MAN UNITED

Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee)

Doubtful: Ayden Heaven (unspecified), Noussair Mazraoui (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Dalot, Fernandes, Ugarte, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Mount; Sesko

Ben Knapton
