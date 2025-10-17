Fierce rivals reunite at Anfield in Sunday's Premier League headline act, where wounded champions Liverpool and an inconsistent Manchester United collide.
The Red Devils will move to within just two points of Arne Slot's side in the Premier League table with victory on Merseyside, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.
LIVERPOOL vs. MAN UTD
LIVERPOOL
Out: Alisson Becker (hamstring), Giovanni Leoni (ACL)
Doubtful: Wataru Endo (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike
MAN UNITED
Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee)
Doubtful: Ayden Heaven (unspecified), Noussair Mazraoui (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Dalot, Fernandes, Ugarte, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Mount; Sesko
