Arne Slot future: Liverpool make 'decision' on boss as 'plans' of hierarchy revealed amid Xabi Alonso rumours

By Lewis Nolan | 18 Jan 2026 19:36

Arne Slot is reported to retain the full backing of Liverpool's hierarchy despite the availability of Xabi Alonso.

The Reds were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Burnley on the weekend, and large sections of the Anfield crowd could be head booing after the full-time whistle.

Liverpool supporters are renowned for fervently backing the team even in the darkest of times, and the fact the home crowd seem to have reached breaking point is a bad sign for Slot's future prospects.

Xabi Alonso's dismissal by Real Madrid has fuelled speculation that the Merseysiders could make a mid-season change, following in the footsteps of both Chelsea and Manchester United.

However, The Athletic claim that Slot retains the backing of owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), who have no plans to make any changes in the middle of the campaign.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Why Arne Slot should be sacked by Liverpool

Liverpool are fourth in the Premier League table with 36 points, but only four points separate them from 10th-placed Everton, with rivals Manchester United just a point behind in fifth.

The Reds are unbeaten in their past 12 games, including in their last 10 top-flight matches, but they have drawn six of their nine most recent league outings.

Slot's side have also won just five of their last 17 Premier League fixtures, taking 21 points from a possible 51, and their points per game return of 1.24 is worse than the figure Roy Hodgson ended his Liverpool tenure with (1.25).

Failure to make a change in the dugout could put Champions League qualification at risk, and it may also allow other teams to get ahead in the race to bring Alonso in.

What can Liverpool achieve this season under Xabi Alonso?

Alonso has already worked with Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong, and his experience with the two at Bayer Leverkusen could help him get the best from them at Anfield.

The Reds will be favourites to advance into the fifth round of the FA Cup given they will face Brighton & Hove Albion, and they should be expected to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Alonso managed to reach the final of the Europa League in 2023-24, with their loss in the final against Atalanta their only defeat across the entire campaign.

The title may be beyond the Reds, but the appointment of a new manager could give them the boost they need to advance far in the two other competitions they are still in.