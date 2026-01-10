Liverpool contract news: Midfielder 'agrees' new deal at Anfield

By Saikat Mandal | 10 Jan 2026 08:50

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has reportedly reached an agreement in principle over a new contract at Anfield.

After impressing heavily for RB Leipzig, Szoboszlai joined the Reds in the summer of 2023, signed by Jurgen Klopp, and made 45 appearances in his first season, scoring seven goals.

The Hungarian international became a key player under Arne Slot last season, scoring eight goals in 49 appearances and helping the team win the Premier League title for the 20th time.

While Liverpool have dropped from the lofty standards they had set for themselves in 2025-26, Szoboszlai has been arguably one of the best players for the Reds, becoming an epitome of consistency.

Szoboszlai set to sign new contract at Anfield?

According to a report from Caughtoffside, Szoboszlai has reached an agreement in principle to extend his stay at Liverpool.

European giants Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have shown interest in signing the dynamic midfielder, but he is now expected to commit his future to the Premier League club.

Szoboszlai has a contract at Liverpool until 2028, and while there was no rush to get a new deal done, Liverpool want to reward his impressive form and fend off interest from other heavyweight clubs.

The 25-year-old has made 20 Premier League starts, scoring two goals and providing one assist, underscoring his importance to the side.

The former Red Bull Salzburg midfielder has been used by Slot in multiple positions, including at right back and he has equally excelled in every role.

Liverpool need to secure Ibrahima Konate deal next

Szoboszlai has been particularly impressive for the Reds in the Champions League this season, contributing six goals in six starts.

With the Premier League title out of reach, Liverpool must focus on winning the other two competitions, and Szoboszlai is expected to play a big part in it.

The Reds must also focus on securing a new deal for Ibrahima Konate, who is set to become a free agent next summer, and has yet to sign a contract extension.