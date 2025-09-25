Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike could be docked two weeks' wages after picking up a needless red card against Southampton in the Carabao Cup win.

Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike is likely to have two weeks' wages docked as 'financial punishment' after he picked up a needless red card against Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

The Reds advanced to the next round of the EFL Cup after beating the Saints 2-1 at Anfield on Tuesday night, where summer signings Alexander Isak and Ekitike had both found the net.

The Frenchman picked up a yellow card for kicking the ball away, and was sent off with 10 minutes remaining after he took his shirt off after scoring the second goal.

Arne Slot minced no words as he described the incident as 'stupid' in his post-match press conference, while Andy Robertson described it as 'silly' bookings.

Ekitike set for internal punishment?

Due to his moment of madness, the 23-year-old striker is now suspended for the trip to Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace in the Premier League clash on Saturday.

Ekitike has made a strong start to his career at Anfield, scoring four goals across all competitions so far. However, that will not save him from a club fine for his lack of discipline, and he will soon find out the level of professionalism expected of him at Liverpool.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the Frenchman is likely to be docked two weeks’ wages, although it is yet to be confirmed.

Players on high wages, such as Ekitike, will not feel any difference in their everyday lives with such fines, but such types of financial punishment have always been standard practice at the Merseyside club.

Door open for Federico Chiesa to make an impact?

Alexander Isak started against the Saints in midweek and played the first half of the match, and he should be in contention to start again in the absence of Ekitike.

The Reds are taking great care of him and are managing his time properly, as he missed the entire pre-season at Newcastle and is not in the optimum physical condition needed to play the whole 90 minutes.

Slot could hand an opportunity to Chiesa and use him in the number nine role, as he impressed heavily in the EFL Cup win, where he provided two assists.

The Italian has shown outstanding professionalism and determination to prove a point to his manager, and it would be really unfair to him if he were overlooked again against the Eagles on Saturday.