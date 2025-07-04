Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah posts a heart-warming tribute to late teammate Diogo Jota as a tearful Jordan Henderson lays down flowers at the Anfield memorial.

Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah has joined in the outpouring of tributes for the late Diogo Jota, admitting that he never expected to be 'frightened' to go back to Merseyside for the new season.

Jota, 28, and his brother Andre Silva, 25, were tragically killed in the early hours of Thursday morning when their car veered off a motorway in northern Spain, crashed and burst into flames.

The siblings were on their way to catch a ferry back to England after Jota was advised not to fly by doctors due to a recent operation, now revealed to have been surgery on a partially collapsed lung.

The Lamborghini carrying the two professional footballers suffered a tyre blowout when overtaking another vehicle, and both brothers were pronounced dead at the scene before the news began to filter through.

A plethora of current and former professional players expressed their deepest sympathies on Thursday, as did Liverpool head coach Arne Slot and club chiefs Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes.

Salah "truly lost for words" after Jota's tragic death

Now, Salah has shared his own emotional message of support following the death of his Liverpool teammate, posting on X: "I am truly lost for words. Until yesterday, I never thought there would be something that would frighten me of going back to Liverpool after the break.

"Team mates come and go but not like this. It’s going to be extremely difficult to accept that Diogo won’t be there when we go back.

"My thoughts are with his wife, his children, and of course his parents who suddenly lost their children. Those close to Diogo and his brother Andre need all the support they can get. They will never be forgotten."

At the time of his premature death, Jota was newly married to his long-term partner Rute Cardoso, with whom he shared three children.

Fans and high-profile figures have been visiting Anfield en masse to pay their respects to the former Portugal international, and Jordan Henderson was among those to lay down a floral tribute on Friday.

Tearful Henderson lays down floral tribute on Jota memorial



Former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson pays his respects to Diogo Jota at Anfield.pic.twitter.com/zlxYb7pdny

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 4, 2025

The ex-Liverpool captain and current Ajax midfielder was visibly emotional as he perused the countless tributes to his old teammate, and his own floral arrangement included the message: "Rest in peace my friend, along with your brother Andre. We will all miss you."

Jota and Henderson were teammates at Anfield for three seasons from 2020 to 2023, as the former left Wolverhampton Wanderers to make the switch to Merseyside five years ago.

Jota collected four major pieces of silverware during his time at Anfield, winning one FA Cup and two EFL Cups before playing his part in their Premier League triumph in the most recent campaign.

The 28-year-old scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for the Reds before what would be the final games of his career at the UEFA Nations League, where he helped Portugal conquer the competition for the second time.

The details of Jota and Silva's funeral have also now been confirmed, and Liverpool fans can sign physical and digital books of condolence to remember their number 20.