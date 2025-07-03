Liverpool announce that they have opened a physical and digital book of condolence for Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva following their tragic deaths.

Liverpool have announced that they have opened physical and digital 'books of condolence' for the late Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva following their tragic deaths at the ages of 28 and 25 respectively.

The two professional footballers lost their lives in a car accident in northern Spain in the early hours of Thursday morning, and tributes from current and former professionals have been flooding in throughout the day.

Jota and his younger sibling were en route to catch a ferry back to England - as the ex-Liverpool striker had been advised not to fly following a recent operation - when their Lamborghini suffered a burst tyre and veered off the motorway while overtaking another vehicle.

Fans of both Liverpool and rival clubs have laid flowers, wreaths, shirts and other mementos outside Anfield in the wake of the sobering news, and Reds supporters will now have the chance to pay their own personal tributes.

The Premier League champions have confirmed that a physical book of condolence will be available to sign at the Anfield Road Stand at various times over the next four days, while the digital version can be signed by supporters from across the globe.

A club statement read: "Liverpool Football Club has opened physical and digital books of condolence, following the devastating passing of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre.

Liverpool announce details for Diogo Jota book of condolence

"Supporters and members of the public can sign the physical book, which will be placed in the Anfield Road Stand reception area at Anfield during the following hours:



Thursday July 3 – 5pm-9pm, with a limited number of books available this evening



Friday July 4 – 9am-9pm



Saturday July 5 – 9am-5pm



Sunday July 6 – 9am-5pm



"The online book of condolence is available to be signed here, and is accessible to fans across the globe.

"As well as the books of condolence, flags have been lowered to half-mast at Anfield. All club stores, museums and tours have been closed until Monday July 7 and staff have been offered wellbeing support, should they need it."

Earlier today, a minute's silence was held before Belgium's clash with Italy at the Women's Euros, while Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Chelsea also observed similar periods of reflection during their training sessions.

Jota married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso just 10 days before his death, and the former Portugal forward also leaves behind three young children.

The late attacker won four pieces of silverware during his Liverpool career - including the 2024-25 Premier League title - and his last match came in Portugal's UEFA Nations League final win over Spain before he lifted the trophy aloft with his teammates.