Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp admits that he cannot see a "bigger purpose" as the former Reds manager and players pay tribute to the late Diogo Jota.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has delivered an emotional tribute to the late Diogo Jota, admitting that he cannot see a "bigger purpose" following the forward's death aged 28.

The Reds and Portugal confirmed reports from Spain on Thursday morning that Jota and his brother Andre Silva had tragically died in a car accident during the early hours of July 3.

The siblings were reportedly travelling in a Lamborghini which suffered a burst tyre and veered off the motorway while they were overtaking another vehicle, leaving to a devastating crash and subsequent fire.

Cristiano Ronaldo was among one of the earliest to pay tribute to the former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Portugal attacker, who was brought to Liverpool by Klopp in 2020, shortly after the Reds' first Premier League triumph.

The erstwhile Reds boss has now shared a touching message to Jota and his family on Instagram, where he posted three images of him alongside the striker with the caption: "This is a moment where I struggle!

Klopp cannot see "bigger purpose" after Jota death as Steven Gerrard pays tribute

"There must be a bigger purpose! But I can’t see it! I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Diogo and his brother Andre.

"Diogo was not only a fantastic player, but also a great friend, a loving and caring husband and father! We will miss you so much! All my prayers, thoughts and power to Rute, the kids, the family, the friends and everyone who loved them! Rest in peace - Love J."

Jota had been married to his long-term partner - whom he leaves behind alongside three children - before his untimely death, which naturally triggered an outpouring of messages from current and former players alike.

Reds legends Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher also offered their condolences, with the former saying: "RIP Diogo. Condolences to his family and friends during this incredibly sad time."

Meanwhile, Carragher said: "Devastating news about Diogo Jota & his brother Andre this morning. Thoughts are with everyone of their family & friends, especially his wife Rute & their three lovely kids."

Darwin Nunez, Stefan Bajcetic among Liverpool players to remember Jota

Liverpool teammate and fellow attacker Darwin Nunez was the first current Reds player to put out a statement in the wake of Jota's death, saying on social media: "There are no words of comfort for so much pain.

"I will always remember you with your smile, as a good companion on and off the field. I send all my strength to his family, from where he is I'm sure he will always be with you, especially his wife and three children. May he rest in peace. Diogo and Andre."

Spanish midfielder Stefan Bajcetic also added a post to his Instagram story, sharing an image of him and Jota together in training with the caption "You will be remembered my friend".

Former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane also acknowledged the tragedy on social media, posting a shot of him and Jota side by side on his Instagram story, with two broken heart emojis and a downcast face.

More and more tributes will no doubt flood in for the late Jota, who won the Premier League, Nations League, FA Cup and EFL Cup during his distinguished career.

The attacker scored a total of 133 senior goals in 395 matches at club level, in addition to 14 goals from 49 games for Portugal, whom he would have been expected to represent at the 2026 World Cup.