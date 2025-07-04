Funeral details for late Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva are confirmed following the car accident that tragically claimed their lives.

The late Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva will be laid to rest on Saturday morning in their native Portugal, a parish priest has confirmed.

The former Liverpool striker and his younger sibling tragically lost their lives in a car accident in the early hours of Thursday morning, after their Lamborghini suffered a burst tyre and veered off the road on a motorway in northern Spain.

Jota and his brother were reportedly on their way to catch a ferry back to England after the former - who was due to return to pre-season training next week - was advised not to fly following a recent surgery.

Numerous tributes have been pouring in from the footballing world, and Liverpool fans can also sign a physical book of condolence at Anfield until the weekend or a digital version online.

Now, it has been confirmed that friends and family members will be paying their respects at a funeral on Saturday morning at the Igreja Matriz de Gondomar, the city's main church, at 10am.

Jota began his career at Gondomar S.C., while Silva represented the same club professionally, and there will also be a wake at the Capelas da Ressurreicao (Chapels of the Resurrection) church before the funeral.

Jose Manuel Macedo - a parish priest at the Igreja Matriz de Gondomar - confirmed the details to CNN Portugal, saying: "The bodies of the two brothers will be taken to the Easter chapel to pray tomorrow and then there will be a funeral.

"We are ready to join people in remembering their lives. At the same time, we share the pain, as well as the hope of the believers."

The service will reportedly be closed off from the public, but Portugal president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Prime Minister Luis Montenegro will be among the mourners in attendance.

Both Liverpool fans and rival supporters continue to lay flowers, wreaths, shirts and other tributes outside Anfield in memory of Jota, who leaves behind his wife Rute Cardoso and three young children.

The late 28-year-old married his long-term partner just 10 days before his premature death, and his final match as a professional came in Portugal's Nations League final victory over Spain.

Jota also became a Premier League champion in his final season at Liverpool, whom he scored 65 goals for in 182 appearances following his move from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020.

> Diogo Jota: 1996-2025