Liverpool handed potential new boost for Man City clash after Nico O'Reilly, Marc Guehi mistakes - "You'd be worried"

Manchester City players will inevitably be affected by the noise around the club when they step foot onto the field against Liverpool on Sunday, Glen Johnson has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The Citizens' first game back since the club were found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules is one of the toughest tests English football can throw up - a daunting away day at Anfield.

Shortly after Man City's guilty verdict - which the club are appealing - was announced, Sky Blues duo Nico O'Reilly and Marc Guehi made fatal mistakes in England's 3-2 defeat to Spain in the UEFA Nations League, Guehi losing possession to Lamine Yamal before O'Reilly cheaply gave the ball away in the defensive third.

Thomas Tuchel rejected the notion that the pair's blunders were a result of apprehension over the verdict, albeit while admitting that the charges were a big topic of discussion, and Enzo Maresca has also insisted that he is not worried about any potential on-field impacts.

However, former Liverpool right-back Johnson believes that Man City players will be concerned about any potential punishments, possibly handing the Reds a psychological boost for Sunday's main event.

How Man City guilty verdict will impact players against Liverpool

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"They might be more conscious of what’s going to happen rather than what went on because not many of these were at the club when this happened," Johnson said. "So I don’t think it affects them on the pitch like that, but definitely in the background, you’d be worried about what’s going to happen to the club.

"People are talking about point deductions or relegations, then that will affect the players. But they too are in the dark until we know what punishments are going to look like."

City went into the international break with an unblemished record of five wins from their opening five top-flight matches of the season, a perfect run that saw them spend the hiatus at the top of the Premier League table.

Maresca's men will also head to Anfield still clinging onto first place over Arsenal on goal difference following the Gunners' 2-1 triumph over Leeds United, and under Pep Guardiola, Man City conquered Liverpool three times last season.

During the Sky Blues' period of alleged offending between 2009 and 2018, Johnson was a key component of the 2013-14 Liverpool team that agonisingly finished second to Man City, and the former defender has also revealed how he would feel about being awarded a posthumous medal 13 years later.

Glen Johnson reveals true feelings on posthumous Liverpool Premier League medal

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"If the FA said to me they’re sending me the medal, of course I’ll take it, but I wouldn’t be jumping around the room celebrating like I’ve won the league, even though we deserved it that season," Johnson added.

"After training really hard for 300 days and winning 40-odd games a season, that’s when we want to lift the trophy. Not 13 years later.

"If the medal’s coming, then great, I’ll open the door for it. But, you know, I’m not going to start walking around town wearing it around my neck. It’s a bit late for the bus tour."

Man City have lodged an appeal against the guilty verdict, and the process must be completed within 12 weeks, but it is not clear how long it would take to decide any potential punishments if the appeal fails.

However, Maresca was especially defiant in his pre-game press conference, stating that it would be a matter of "when" not "if" Man City win the appeal.

Glen Johnson was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of Live Football Tickets.