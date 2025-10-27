Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to watch Arne Slot's Liverpool face Crystal Palace at Anfield in the EFL Cup's fourth round on Wednesday.

Desperate to regain their footing in English football after losing four on the bounce in the Premier League, Liverpool will welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield for a fourth-round EFL Cup clash on Wednesday.

Arne Slot's side battered Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the Champions League on October 22, but slipped back into their losing pattern with a 3-2 defeat against Brentford at the weekend.

As for Palace, Oliver Glasner's men are currently in the midst of a four-game winless run that features three losses, and they will be hoping to catch the top-flight champions on another off day.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to tune in to Wednesday's all-Premier League EFL Cup tie.

What time does Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace kick off?

Liverpool will kick off against the Eagles at 7:45pm on Wednesday, October 29 for those in the UK.

Where is Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace being played?

The Reds will welcome the Londoners to Anfield, Liverpool's iconic 61,276-capacity stadium that has been home to the club since 1892.

Liverpool have only lost once on their own turf this season, winning every other match.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace in the UK

TV channels

Fans can see the game live on the Sky Sports Premier League TV channel.

Streaming

Supporters can also stream the tie via the Sky Sports+ app or Sky Go, as well as through NOW UK if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

Full highlights will be posted on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle, and will be available on the clubs' own services - All Red Video and Palace TV+ - later, along with full-match replays.

Who will win Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace?

Both teams are coming into this cup tie in poor form, with Liverpool having lost five of their last six games across all competitions, and Palace having been beaten in three of their most recent four.

However, the Eagles have failed to score in back-to-back matches prior to kick off, while the Reds netted seven goals in the week preceding this fixture, despite their dire run of results.

Additionally, Slot's side have won five of their six home games so far this term, including against some of the toughest opposition around such as Arsenal and Bournemouth, as well as bitter rivals Everton.

In contrast, Glasner's men have triumphed in just two of their five away clashes when faced with Premier League opposition in 2025-26, and they could find Anfield a surprisingly stern test.

On the other hand, the visitors did get the better of the Merseysiders in a 2-1 win at Selhurst Park in late September, and they may feel that they have their hosts' number.

Liverpool could progress on Wednesday, though viewers should be treated to a closely-fought game regardless of the result as the two clubs battle to revive their campaigns with a victory.



Anthony Nolan Written by

No Data Analysis info