Premier League Gameweek 19
Liverpool
Jan 1, 2026 5.30pm
Leeds

Team News: Liverpool vs. Leeds injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Liverpool vs. Leeds injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Anfield plays host to a tasty New Year's Day Premier League encounter at 5.30pm, as Liverpool welcome fellow in-form side Leeds United to their headquarters.

The two clubs reunite just a few weeks on from their unforgettable 3-3 draw at Elland Road, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

LIVERPOOL vs. LEEDS

LIVERPOOL

Out: Mohamed Salah (AFCON), Joe Gomez (muscle), Wataru Endo (ankle), Alexander Isak (ankle), Giovanni Leoni (ACL)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Wirtz; Ekitike

LEEDS

Out: Joe Rodon (ankle), Sean Longstaff (calf), Daniel James (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Perri; Bogle, Struijk, Bijol, Gudmundsson; Stach, Ampadu, Tanaka; Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

