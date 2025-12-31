Team News: Liverpool vs. Leeds injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 31 Dec 2025 17:30 , Last updated: 31 Dec 2025 17:30

Anfield plays host to a tasty New Year's Day Premier League encounter at 5.30pm, as Liverpool welcome fellow in-form side Leeds United to their headquarters.

The two clubs reunite just a few weeks on from their unforgettable 3-3 draw at Elland Road, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

LIVERPOOL

Out: Mohamed Salah (AFCON), Joe Gomez (muscle), Wataru Endo (ankle), Alexander Isak (ankle), Giovanni Leoni (ACL)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Wirtz; Ekitike

LEEDS

Out: Joe Rodon (ankle), Sean Longstaff (calf), Daniel James (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Perri; Bogle, Struijk, Bijol, Gudmundsson; Stach, Ampadu, Tanaka; Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor