Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Fulham: Alexander Isak, Joe Gomez latest

By Matt Law | 02 Jan 2026 09:03 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 09:05

Liverpool will be bidding to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they head to Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon to tackle Fulham.

The Reds will enter the match off the back of a 0-0 draw with Leeds United; Arne Slot's side are fourth in the Premier League table, 12 points behind the leaders Arsenal.

Read on as Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League showdown with Fulham this weekend.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Leoni's first season at Liverpool has been scuppered by an ACL injury, with the defender not expected to be back on the field until September 2026.

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Lower leg

Possible return date: March 21 (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion)

Isak suffered a complex injury that included a fibula fracture in the recent clash with Tottenham Hotspur, and the striker will not be back on the field until March.

© Imago / Buzzi

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Fulham)

Gomez picked up a muscle injury against Brighton & Hove Albion on December 13, which has left him on the sidelines, but there is a slight chance that the defender could be back in the fold against Fulham.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Fulham)

Endo suffered an ankle injury in a fixture with Leeds at the start of December, and the midfielder will need to be assessed ahead of this match.

© Imago / Sebastian Frej

Status: Out

Type of injury: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Salah is currently with the Egypt squad at the Africa Cup of Nations, and the forward will be unavailable while he features in the tournament.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.